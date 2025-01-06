NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0  Class CudaStreamCondition

Class CudaStreamCondition

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class CudaStreamCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition

Condition class to indicate data availability on CUDA stream completion.

TODO(Greg): This condition requires there be a CudaStreamId component in the message Entity.

e.g., it calls auto stream_id = message->get<CudaStreamId>();

Need to check if this works as-is with the existing Holoscan CudaStreamHandler utility

This condition will register a call back function which will be called once the work on the specified CUDA stream completes indicating that the data is available for consumption

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit CudaStreamCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
CudaStreamCondition() = default
CudaStreamCondition(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamSchedulingTerm *term)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the condition specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

inline void receiver(std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource> receiver)
inline std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource> receiver()
nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamSchedulingTerm *get() const
Previous Class CudaEventCondition
Next Class CudaStreamHandler
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2025
content here