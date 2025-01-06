Class CudaStreamCondition

Condition class to indicate data availability on CUDA stream completion.

TODO(Greg): This condition requires there be a CudaStreamId component in the message Entity.

e.g., it calls auto stream_id = message->get<CudaStreamId>();

Need to check if this works as-is with the existing Holoscan CudaStreamHandler utility

This condition will register a call back function which will be called once the work on the specified CUDA stream completes indicating that the data is available for consumption

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Condition , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit CudaStreamCondition ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



CudaStreamCondition ( ) = default



CudaStreamCondition ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: CudaStreamSchedulingTerm * term )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override



virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec ) override

Define the condition specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.

inline void receiver ( std :: shared_ptr < gxf :: GXFResource > receiver )



inline std :: shared_ptr < gxf :: GXFResource > receiver ( )

