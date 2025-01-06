NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0  Class DoubleBufferReceiver

Class DoubleBufferReceiver

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class DoubleBufferReceiver : public holoscan::Receiver

Double buffer receiver class.

The DoubleBufferReceiver class is used to receive messages from another operator within a fragment.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit DoubleBufferReceiver(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
DoubleBufferReceiver() = default
DoubleBufferReceiver(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver *component)
DoubleBufferReceiver(const std::string &name, AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver *component)
virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

void track()

Track the data flow of the receiver and use holoscan::AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver as the GXF Component.

nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver *get() const

Public Members

Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_
Parameter<uint64_t> policy_
Previous Class DFFTCollector
Next Class DoubleBufferTransmitter
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2025
content here