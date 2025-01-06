NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
Class GXFExecutionContext

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class GXFExecutionContext : public holoscan::ExecutionContext

Class to hold the execution context for GXF Operator.

This class provides the execution context for the operator using GXF.

Public Functions

GXFExecutionContext(gxf_context_t context, Operator *op)

Construct a new GXFExecutionContext object.

Parameters

  • context – The pointer to the GXF context.

  • op – The pointer to the operator.

GXFExecutionContext(gxf_context_t context, std::shared_ptr<GXFInputContext> gxf_input_context, std::shared_ptr<GXFOutputContext> gxf_output_context)

Construct a new GXFExecutionContext object.

Parameters

  • context – The pointer to the GXF context.

  • gxf_input_context – The shared pointer to the GXFInputContext object.

  • gxf_output_context – The shared pointer to the GXFOutputContext object.

~GXFExecutionContext() override = default
inline std::shared_ptr<GXFInputContext> gxf_input()

Get the GXF input context.

Returns

The pointer to the GXFInputContext object.

inline std::shared_ptr<GXFOutputContext> gxf_output()

Get the GXF output context.

Returns

The pointer to the GXFOutputContext object.

Protected Attributes

std::shared_ptr<GXFInputContext> gxf_input_context_

The GXF input context.

std::shared_ptr<GXFOutputContext> gxf_output_context_

The GXF output context.

