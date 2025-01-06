Class GXFExecutionContext
Defined in File gxf_execution_context.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::ExecutionContext(Class ExecutionContext)
class GXFExecutionContext : public holoscan::ExecutionContext
Class to hold the execution context for GXF Operator.
This class provides the execution context for the operator using GXF.
Public Functions
GXFExecutionContext(gxf_context_t context, Operator *op)
Construct a new GXFExecutionContext object.
- Parameters
context – The pointer to the GXF context.
op – The pointer to the operator.
Construct a new GXFExecutionContext object.
- Parameters
context – The pointer to the GXF context.
gxf_input_context – The shared pointer to the GXFInputContext object.
gxf_output_context – The shared pointer to the GXFOutputContext object.
~GXFExecutionContext() override = default
inline std::shared_ptr<GXFInputContext> gxf_input()
Get the GXF input context.
- Returns
The pointer to the GXFInputContext object.
inline std::shared_ptr<GXFOutputContext> gxf_output()
Get the GXF output context.
- Returns
The pointer to the GXFOutputContext object.
Protected Attributes
std::shared_ptr<GXFInputContext> gxf_input_context_
The GXF input context.
std::shared_ptr<GXFOutputContext> gxf_output_context_
The GXF output context.
