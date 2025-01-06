NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0  Class GXFNetworkContext

Class GXFNetworkContext

Inheritance Relationships

Base Types

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class GXFNetworkContext : public holoscan::NetworkContext, public holoscan::gxf::GXFComponent

Subclassed by holoscan::UcxContext

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::NetworkContext, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit GXFNetworkContext(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
GXFNetworkContext() = default
virtual const char *gxf_typename() const = 0

Get the type name of the GXF network context.

The returned string is the type name of the GXF network context and is used to create the GXF network context.

Example: “nvidia::holoscan::UcxContext”

Returns

The type name of the GXF network context.

virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override

Get a YAML representation of the network context.

Returns

YAML node including type, specs, resources of the network context in addition to the base component properties.

Protected Functions

virtual void set_parameters() override

Set the parameters based on defaults (sets GXF parameters for GXF operators)

virtual void reset_graph_entities() override

Reset the GXF GraphEntity of all components associated with the network context.

Friends

friend class holoscan::Fragment
Previous Class GXFInputContext
Next Class GXFOutputContext
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2025
content here