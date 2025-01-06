Class OperatorWrapper
Defined in File operator_wrapper.hpp
Base Type
public nvidia::gxf::Codelet
-
class OperatorWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::Codelet
Class to wrap an Operator to interface with the GXF framework.
Public Functions
-
OperatorWrapper()
-
virtual ~OperatorWrapper() = default
-
virtual const char *holoscan_typename() const = 0
Get the type name of the Operator.
-
gxf_result_t initialize() override
Create and initialize the Operator.
-
gxf_result_t deinitialize() override
Destroy the Operator and free resources.
-
gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar *registrar) override
Register the Operator’s parameters with the GXF framework.
-
gxf_result_t tick() override
Delegate to the Operator’s compute() method.
Protected Attributes
-
OperatorWrapperFragment fragment_
The fragment to use for the Operator.
-
std::list<GXFParameter> parameters_
The parameters to use for the GXF Codelet.
- OperatorWrapper()
Previous Class GXFWrapper
Next Class OperatorWrapperFragment