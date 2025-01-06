Class HoloscanUcxTransmitter
Defined in File holoscan_ucx_transmitter.hpp
Base Type
public nvidia::gxf::UcxTransmitter
class HoloscanUcxTransmitter : public nvidia::gxf::UcxTransmitter
HoloscanUcxTransmitter class optionally adds a MessageLabel timestamp to every published message if data flow tracking is enabled.
Public Functions
HoloscanUcxTransmitter() = default
gxf_result_t publish_abi(gxf_uid_t uid)
This function overrides the UcxTransmitter::publish_abi() function. It first calls annotates the message with a MessageLabel timestamp if data flow tracking is enabled. It then calls the base class’ publish_abi() function. Finally, if data flow tracking is enabled, it updates the Operator’s number of published messages.
inline holoscan::Operator *op()
inline void op(holoscan::Operator *op)
Sets the associated operator for this HoloscanUcxTransmitter. It is set at the.See also
create_input_port() function.
- Parameters
op – The operator that this transmitter is attached to.
inline void track()
- HoloscanUcxTransmitter() = default
