NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0  Class HostBuffer

Class HostBuffer

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class HostBuffer : public holoscan::inference::Buffer

Unnamed Group

virtual void *data() override

Buffer class virtual members implemented by this class

virtual size_t size() const override

Get the size of the allocated buffer in elements.

Returns

size in elements

virtual size_t get_bytes() const override

Get the bytes allocated.

Returns

allocated bytes

virtual void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override

Resize the underlying buffer, this is a no-op if the buffer is already large enough.

Parameters

number_of_elements – Number of elements to be resized with

Public Functions

inline explicit HostBuffer(holoinfer_datatype data_type = holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32)

Constructor.

Parameters

data_type – data type of the buffer

void set_type(holoinfer_datatype in_type)

Set the data type and resize the buffer.

Parameters

in_type – input data type

Previous Class GenerateBoxes
Next Class InferBase
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2025
content here