Class MessageLabel
Defined in File messagelabel.hpp
class MessageLabel
Class to define a MessageLabel that is attached to every GXF Entity being communicated as a message between Operators in Holoscan, for Data Frame Flow Tracking.
A MessageLabel has a vector of paths, where each path is a vector of Operator references and their publish and receive timestamps.
Public Types
using TimestampedPath = std::vector<OperatorTimestampLabel>
using PathOperators = std::unordered_set<std::string>
Public Functions
inline MessageLabel()
inline MessageLabel(const MessageLabel &m)
inline explicit MessageLabel(const std::vector<TimestampedPath> m_paths)
Construct a new Message Label object from a vector of TimestampedPaths. This constructor automatically fills the message_path_operators vector from the argument of the constructor.
- Parameters
m_paths – The vector of TimestampedPaths to create the MessageLabel from.
inline MessageLabel &operator=(const MessageLabel &m)
inline int num_paths() const
Get the number of paths in a MessageLabel.
- Returns
The number of paths in a MessageLabel.
std::vector<std::string> get_all_path_names()
Get all the names of the path in formatted string, which is comma-separated values of the Operator names.
- Returns
std::vector<std::string> The vector of strings, where each string is a path name.
inline std::vector<TimestampedPath> paths() const
int64_t get_e2e_latency(int index)
Get the current end-to-end latency of a path in microseconds.
MessageLabel and the whole Data Flow Tracking component tracks the latency in microseconds, which is sufficient for our use-cases.
- Parameters
index – the index of the path for which to get the latency
- Returns
int64_t The current end-to-end latency of the index path in microseconds
inline double get_e2e_latency_ms(int index)
Get the current end-to-end latency of a path in milliseconds.
- Parameters
index – The index of the path for which to get the latency.
- Returns
double The current end-to-end latency of the index path in milliseconds.
TimestampedPath get_path(int index)
Get the Timestamped path at the given index.
- Parameters
index – The index of the path to get
- Returns
TimestampedPath& The timestamped path at the given index
std::string get_path_name(int index)
Get the path name string which is comma-separated values of the operator names.
- Parameters
index – The index of the path to get
- Returns
The path name string
OperatorTimestampLabel &get_operator(int path_index, int op_index)
Get the OperatorTimestampLabel at the given path and operator index.
- Parameters
path_index – The path index of the OperatorTimestampLabel to get
op_index – The Operator index of the OperatorTimestampLabel to get
- Returns
OperatorTimestampLabel& The Operator reference at the given path and operator index
void set_operator_pub_timestamp(int path_index, int op_index, int64_t pub_timestamp)
Set an Operator’s pub_timestamp.
void set_operator_rec_timestamp(int path_index, int op_index, int64_t rec_timestamp)
Set an Operator’s pub_timestamp.
std::vector<int> has_operator(const std::string &op_name) const
Check if an operator is present in the MessageLabel. Returns an empty vector if the operator is not present in any path.
- Parameters
op_name – The name of the operator to check
- Returns
List of path indexes where the operator is present
void add_new_op_timestamp(holoscan::OperatorTimestampLabel o_timestamp)
Add a new Operator timestamp to all the paths in a message label.
- Parameters
o_timestamp – The new operator timestamp to be added
void update_last_op_publish()
Update the publish timestamp of the last operator in all the paths in a message label.
-
void add_new_path(TimestampedPath path)
Add a new path to the MessageLabel.
- Parameters
path – The path to be added.
std::string to_string() const
Convert the MessageLabel to a string.
- Returns
std::string The formatted string representing the MessageLabel with all the paths and the Operators with their publish and receive timestamps.
void print_all()
Print the to_string() in the standard output with a heading for the MessageLabel.
Public Static Functions
static inline double get_path_e2e_latency_ms(TimestampedPath path)
Get the end-to-end latency of a TimestampedPath in microseconds. It is a utility function in the class and not dependent on the object of this class. Therefore, it’s a static function.
- Parameters
path – The path for which to get the latency
- Returns
The end-to-end latency of the path in ms
static std::string to_string(TimestampedPath path)
