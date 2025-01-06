NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
Class MultiMessageAvailableCondition

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class MultiMessageAvailableCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition

Public Types

using SamplingMode = nvidia::gxf::SamplingMode

sampling mode to apply to the conditions across the input ports (receivers).

SamplingMode::kSumOfAll - min_sum specified is for the sum of all messages at all receivers SamplingMode::kPerReceiver - min_sizes specified is a minimum size per receiver connected

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit MultiMessageAvailableCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
MultiMessageAvailableCondition() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
inline void receivers(std::vector<std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource>> receivers)
inline std::vector<std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource>> &receivers()
virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the condition specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

void min_sum(size_t value)
inline size_t min_sum()
void sampling_mode(SamplingMode value)
inline SamplingMode sampling_mode()
void add_min_size(size_t value)
inline std::vector<size_t> min_sizes()
nvidia::gxf::MultiMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm *get() const
