Class MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition
Defined in File multi_message_available_timeout.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition(Class GXFCondition)
class MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition
Public Types
using SamplingMode = nvidia::gxf::SamplingMode
sampling mode to apply to the conditions across the input ports (receivers).
SamplingMode::kSumOfAll - min_sum specified is for the sum of all messages at all receivers SamplingMode::kPerReceiver - min_sizes specified is a minimum size per receiver connected
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
inline std::vector<std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource>> &receivers()
-
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the condition specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableFrequencyThrottler *get() const
- using SamplingMode = nvidia::gxf::SamplingMode
