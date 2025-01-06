Class OperatorSpec

Define an input specification for this operator.

Note: The ‘size’ parameter is used for initializing the queue size of the input port. The queue size can be set by this method or by the ‘IOSpec::queue_size(int64_t)’ method. If the queue size is set to ‘any size’ (IOSpec::kAnySize in C++ or IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in Python), the connector/condition settings will be ignored. If the queue size is set to other values, the default connector (DoubleBufferReceiver/UcxReceiver) and condition (MessageAvailableCondition) will use the queue size for initialization (‘capacity’ for the connector and ‘min_size’ for the condition) if they are not set. Please refer to the Holoscan SDK User Guide to see how to receive any number of inputs in C++.