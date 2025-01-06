Class PingTensorTxOp

Example Tensor transmitter operator.

On each tick, it transmits a single tensor on the “out” port.

This operator is intended for use in test cases and example applications.

==Named Outputs==

A generated 1D (H), 2D (HW), 3D (HWC) or 4D (NHWC) tensor (with uninitialized data values). Depending on the parameters set, this tensor can be in system memory, pinned host memory or device memory. Setting batch_size , columns or channels to 0 will omit the corresponding dimension. Notation used: N = batch, H = rows, W = columns, C = channels.

==Parameters==

allocator: The memory allocator to use. When not set, a default UnboundedAllocator is used.

storage_type: A string indicating where the memory should be allocated. Options are “system” (system/CPU memory), “host” (CUDA pinned host memory) or “device” (GPU memory). The allocator takes care of allocating memory of the indicated type. The default is “system”.

batch_size: Size of the batch dimension of the generated tensor. If set to 0, this dimension is omitted. The default is 0.

rows: The number of rows in the generated tensor. This dimension must be >= 1. The default is 32.

columns: The number of columns in the generated tensor. If set to 0, this dimension is omitted. The default is 64.

channels: The number of channels in the generated tensor. If set to 0, this dimension is omitted. The default is 0.

data_type_: A string representing the data type for the generated tensor. Must be one of “int8_t”, “int16_t”, “int32_t”, “int64_t”, “uint8_t”, “uint16_t”, “uint32_t”, “uint64_t”, “float”, “double”, “complex<float”, or “complex<double>”. The default is “uint8_t”.