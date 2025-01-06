Class SerializationBuffer

Base entity serialization buffer class.

Provides a memory buffer that can be used for serialization of GXF entities. The allocator parameter can be used to set the memory allocator used for this buffer.

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit SerializationBuffer ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



SerializationBuffer ( ) = default



SerializationBuffer ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: SerializationBuffer * component )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override



virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec ) override

Define the resource specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize ( ) override

Initialize the component. This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.