Class StdComponentSerializer

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class StdComponentSerializer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Standard GXF component serializer.

The VideoStreamSerializer entity serializer uses this as its component serializer.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit StdComponentSerializer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
StdComponentSerializer() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

