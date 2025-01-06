NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
Class StreamOrderedAllocator

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class StreamOrderedAllocator : public holoscan::CudaAllocator

StreamOrderedAllocator uses cudaMallocFromPoolAsync / cudaFreeAsync dynamically without a pool. Does not provide bounded execution times.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit StreamOrderedAllocator(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
StreamOrderedAllocator() = default
StreamOrderedAllocator(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::StreamOrderedAllocator *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

nvidia::gxf::StreamOrderedAllocator *get() const
