Class StreamOrderedAllocator
Defined in File stream_ordered_allocator.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::CudaAllocator(Class CudaAllocator)
class StreamOrderedAllocator : public holoscan::CudaAllocator
StreamOrderedAllocator uses cudaMallocFromPoolAsync / cudaFreeAsync dynamically without a pool. Does not provide bounded execution times.
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit StreamOrderedAllocator(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
StreamOrderedAllocator() = default
StreamOrderedAllocator(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::StreamOrderedAllocator *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
nvidia::gxf::StreamOrderedAllocator *get() const
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
