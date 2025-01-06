NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
Class UcxContext

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class UcxContext : public holoscan::gxf::GXFNetworkContext

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::NetworkContext, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit UcxContext(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
UcxContext() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override

Get the type name of the GXF network context.

The returned string is the type name of the GXF network context and is used to create the GXF network context.

Example: “nvidia::holoscan::UcxContext”

Returns

The type name of the GXF network context.

inline std::shared_ptr<UcxEntitySerializer> entity_serializer()
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the network context specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the network context.

This function is called after the network context is created by holoscan::Fragment::make_network_context().

nvidia::gxf::UcxContext *get() const
