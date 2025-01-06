Class UcxReceiver
Defined in File ucx_receiver.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Receiver(Class Receiver)
class UcxReceiver : public holoscan::Receiver
UCX-based double buffer receiver class.
The UcxReceiver class is used to receive messages from an operator within another fragment of a distributed application.
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit UcxReceiver(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
UcxReceiver() = default
UcxReceiver(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::Receiver *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
std::string address()
The IPv4 network address used by the receiver.
uint32_t port()
The network port used by the receiver.
nvidia::gxf::UcxReceiver *get() const
void track()
Enable tracking in the underlying holoscan::HoloscanUcxReceiver class.
Public Members
Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_
Parameter<uint64_t> policy_
