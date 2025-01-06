Class UnboundedAllocator

Unbounded memory allocator.

An allocator that uses dynamic host or device memory allocation without an upper bound.

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit UnboundedAllocator ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



UnboundedAllocator ( ) = default



inline UnboundedAllocator ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: UnboundedAllocator * component )

