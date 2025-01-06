NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
Class SpdlogLogger

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public Logger

Class Documentation

class SpdlogLogger : public Logger

Public Functions

explicit SpdlogLogger(const char *name, const std::shared_ptr<ILogger> &logger = nullptr, const LogFunction &func = nullptr)

Create a logger with the given name.

This constructor creates a logger with the given name and optional logger and log function. If no logger or log function is provided, a default spdlog logger will be created.

Parameters

  • name – The name of the logger.

  • logger – The logger to use (default: nullptr).

  • func – The log function to use (default: nullptr).

std::string &pattern_string()

Return the log pattern.

Returns

The reference to the log pattern string.

Protected Attributes

std::string name_

logger name

