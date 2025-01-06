Operators
These are the operators included as part of the Holoscan SDK:
aja_source: support AJA capture card as source
bayer_demosaic: perform color filter array (CFA) interpolation for 1-channel inputs of 8 or 16-bit unsigned integer and outputs an RGB or RGBA image
format_converter: provides common video or tensor operations in inference pipelines to change datatypes, resize images, reorder channels, and normalize and scale values.
gxf_codelet: Provides a generic import interface for a GXF Codelet.
holoviz: handles compositing, blending, and visualization of RGB or RGBA images, masks, geometric primitives, text and depth maps
inference: performs AI inference using APIs from
HoloInfermodule.
inference_processor: performs processing of data using APIs from
HoloInfermodule. In the current release, a limited set of operations are supported on CPU.
ping_rx: “receive” and log an int value
ping_tx: “transmit” an int value
segmentation_postprocessor: generic AI postprocessing operator
tensor_rt *(deprecated)*: perform AI inference with TensorRT
v4l2_video_capture: V4L2 Video Capture
video_stream_recorder: write a video stream output as
.gxf_entities+
.gxf_indexfiles on disk
video_stream_replayer: read
.gxf_entities+
.gxf_indexfiles on disk as a video stream input
