Struct InferenceProcessorOp::DataMap
Defined in File inference_processor.hpp
This struct is a nested type of Class InferenceProcessorOp.
struct DataMap
DataMap specification
Public Functions
DataMap() = default
inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept
inline void insert(const std::string &key, const std::string &value)
inline std::map<std::string, std::string> get_map() const
Public Members
std::map<std::string, std::string> mappings_
