SerializationExtension

Serializes incoming messages and writes them to a file.

Component ID: 9d5955c7-8fda-22c7-f18f-ea5e2d195be9

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

receiver

Receiver channel to log.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

serializers

List of component serializers to serialize entities.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer>>

directory

Directory path for storing files.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

basename

User specified file name without extension.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

flush_on_tick

Flushes output buffer on every tick when true.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

De-serializes and publishes messages from a file.

Component ID: fe827c12-d360-c63c-8094-32b9244d83b6

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

transmitter

Transmitter channel for replaying entities.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

serializers

List of component serializers to serialize entities.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer>>

directory

Directory path for storing files.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

batch_size

Number of entities to read and publish for one tick.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

ignore_corrupted_entities

If an entity could not be de-serialized, it is ignored by default; otherwise a failure is generated.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

Serializer for Timestamp and Tensor components.

Component ID: c0e6b36c-39ac-50ac-ce8d-702e18d8bff7

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer

allocator

Memory allocator for tensor components.