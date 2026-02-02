Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
Class Operator

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Derived Types

Class Documentation

class Operator : public holoscan::ComponentBase

Base class for all operators.

An operator is the most basic unit of work in Holoscan SDK. An Operator receives streaming data at an input port, processes it, and publishes it to one of its output ports.

This class is the base class for all operators. It provides the basic functionality for all operators.

Note

This class is not intended to be used directly. Inherit from this class to create a new operator.

Subclassed by holoscan::GPUResidentOperator, holoscan::ops::AsyncPingRxOp, holoscan::ops::AsyncPingTxOp, holoscan::ops::BayerDemosaicOp, holoscan::ops::DataTypeRxTestOp, holoscan::ops::DataTypeTxTestOp, holoscan::ops::FormatConverterOp, holoscan::ops::ForwardOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator, holoscan::ops::HolovizOp, holoscan::ops::InferenceOp, holoscan::ops::InferenceProcessorOp, holoscan::ops::PingRxOp, holoscan::ops::PingTensorRxOp, holoscan::ops::PingTensorTxOp, holoscan::ops::PingTxOp, holoscan::ops::SegmentationPostprocessorOp, holoscan::ops::V4L2VideoCaptureOp, holoscan::ops::VideoStreamRecorderOp, holoscan::ops::VideoStreamReplayerOp, holoscan::ops::VirtualOperator, holoscan::test::TestHarnessSinkOp< T >, holoscan::test::TestHarnessSourceOp< T >

Public Types

enum class OperatorType

Operator type used by the executor.

Values:

enumerator kNative

Native operator.

enumerator kGXF

GXF operator.

enumerator kVirtual

Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

enumerator kUnknown

Placeholder for unknown operator type.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Operator, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Condition, typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type> || std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Resource, typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>)>>
inline explicit Operator(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)

Construct a new Operator object.

Parameters

  • arg – The first argument to be passed to the operator.

  • args – The remaining arguments to be passed to the operator.

Operator() = default
~Operator() override = default
inline OperatorType operator_type() const

Get the operator type.

Returns

The operator type.

inline Operator &id(int64_t id)

Set the Operator ID.

Parameters

id – The ID of the operator.

Returns

The reference to this operator.

inline Operator &name(const std::string &name)

Set the name of the operator.

Parameters

name – The name of the operator.

Returns

The reference to this operator.

inline Operator &fragment(Fragment *fragment)

Set the fragment of the operator.

Parameters

fragment – The pointer to the fragment of the operator.

Returns

The reference to this operator.

inline Operator &spec(const std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec> &spec)

Set the operator spec.

Parameters

spec – The operator spec.

Returns

The reference to this operator.

inline OperatorSpec *spec()

Get the operator spec.

Returns

The operator spec.

inline std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec> spec_shared()

Get the shared pointer to the operator spec.

Returns

The shared pointer to the operator spec.

template<typename ConditionT>
inline std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> condition(const std::string &name)

Get a shared pointer to the Condition object.

Parameters

name – The name of the condition.

Returns

The reference to the Condition object. If the condition does not exist, return the nullptr.

inline std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Condition>> &conditions()

Get the conditions of the operator.

Returns

The conditions of the operator.

template<typename ResourceT>
inline std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> resource(const std::string &name)

Get a shared pointer to the Resource object.

Parameters

name – The name of the resource.

Returns

The reference to the Resource object. If the resource does not exist, returns the nullptr.

inline std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>> &resources()

Get the resources of the operator.

Returns

The resources of the operator.

inline void add_arg(const std::shared_ptr<Condition> &arg)

Add a condition to the operator.

Parameters

arg – The condition to add.

inline void add_arg(std::shared_ptr<Condition> &&arg)

Add a condition to the operator.

Parameters

arg – The condition to add.

inline void add_arg(const std::shared_ptr<Resource> &arg)

Add a resource to the operator.

Parameters

arg – The resource to add.

inline void add_arg(std::shared_ptr<Resource> &&arg)

Add a resource to the operator.

Parameters

arg – The resource to add.

inline virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec)

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

bool is_root()

Returns whether the operator is a root operator based on its fragment’s graph.

Returns

True, if the operator is a root operator; false, otherwise

bool is_user_defined_root()

Returns whether the operator is a user-defined root operator i.e., the first operator added to the graph.

Returns

True, if the operator is a user-defined root operator; false, otherwise

bool is_leaf()

Returns whether the operator is a leaf operator based on its fragment’s graph.

Returns

True, if the operator is a leaf operator; false, otherwise

std::string qualified_name() const

Returns the fully qualified name of the operator including the name of the fragment.

Returns

std::string fully qualified name of the operator in the format: “<fragment_name>.<operator_name>”

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the operator.

This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().

inline virtual void start()

Implement the startup logic of the operator.

This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.

inline virtual void stop()

Implement the shutdown logic of the operator.

This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy deinitialization tasks such as deallocation of all resources previously assigned in start.

inline virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context)

Implement the compute method.

This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.

Parameters

  • op_input – The input context of the operator.

  • op_output – The output context of the operator.

  • context – The execution context of the operator.

virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override

Get a YAML representation of the operator.

Returns

YAML node including type, specs, conditions and resources of the operator in addition to the base component properties.

inline std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity()

Get the GXF GraphEntity object corresponding to this operator.

Returns

graph entity corresponding to the operator

inline std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> metadata()

Get a shared pointer to the dynamic metadata of this operator.

Note: currently this metadata dictionary is only active if explicitly enabled for the application by setting Fragment::is_metadata_enabled(true). When metadata is disabled the dictionary will not be populated by receive calls and will not be emitted on emit calls.

This metadata dictionary is always empty at the start of each compute call. It is populated by metadata received on input ports during InputContext::receive() calls and can be modified as desired by the operator during the compute call. Any metadata corresponding to this object will be sent on the output ports by any OutputContext::emit() calls.

Returns

The metadata dictionary for this operator.

bool is_metadata_enabled() const

Determine if metadata is enabled for this operator.

Returns

Boolean indicating if metadata is enabled (returns fragment()->is_metadata_enabled() if enable_metadata was not explicitly called for the operator.

inline void enable_metadata(bool enable)

Enable or disable metadata for this operator.

If this method has not been used to explicitly enable or disable metadata, the value for is_metadata_enabled() will be determined by Fragment::is_metadata_enabled() when the operator is initialized.

Parameters

enable – Boolean indicating if metadata should be enabled.

inline MetadataPolicy metadata_policy() const

Get the metadata update policy used by this operator.

Returns

The metadata update policy used by this operator.

inline void metadata_policy(MetadataPolicy policy)

Set the metadata update policy used by this operator.

The metadata policy determines how metadata is merged across multiple receive calls:

Parameters

policy – The metadata update policy to be used by this operator.

void add_cuda_stream_pool(int32_t dev_id = 0, uint32_t stream_flags = 0, int32_t stream_priority = 0, uint32_t reserved_size = 1, uint32_t max_size = 0)

If no CudaStreamPool parameter or argument already exists, add a default one.

This method is available to be called by derived classes to add a default CudaStreamPool in This method is available to be called by derived classes to add a default CudaStreamPool inthe case that the user did not pass one in as an argument tomake_operator`.

This function will not add an additional CUDA stream pool if one was already passed in as an argument to make_operator (i.e. it is in resources_) or if a “cuda_stream_pool” parameter already exists in the operator spec.

Parameters

  • dev_id – The device id for the CudaStreamPool.

  • stream_flags – The stream flags for any streams allocated by the pool.

  • stream_priority – The stream priority for any streams allocated by the pool.

  • reserved_size – The number of initial streams to reserve in the pool.

  • max_size – The maximum number of streams that can be allocated by the pool (0 = unbounded).

std::optional<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receiver(const std::string &port_name)

Return the Receiver corresponding to a specific input port.

Parameters

port_name – The name of the input port.

Returns

The Receiver corresponding to the input port, if it exists. Otherwise, return nullopt.

std::optional<std::shared_ptr<Transmitter>> transmitter(const std::string &port_name)

Return the Transmitter corresponding to a specific output port.

Parameters

port_name – The name of the output port.

Returns

The Transmitter corresponding to the output port, if it exists. Otherwise, return nullopt.

void queue_policy(const std::string &port_name, IOSpec::IOType port_type = IOSpec::IOType::kInput, IOSpec::QueuePolicy policy = IOSpec::QueuePolicy::kFault)

Set the queue policy to be used by an input or output port.

The following IOSpec::QueuePolicy values are supported:

  • QueuePolicy::kPop - If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy::kReject - If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy::kFault - If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Parameters

  • port_name – The name of the port.

  • port_type – Enum flag indicating whether port_name specifies an input or output port.

  • policy – The queue policy to set for the port.

const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> &input_exec_spec()
const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> &output_exec_spec()
const std::function<void(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>&)> &dynamic_flow_func()
std::shared_ptr<Operator> self_shared()
const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>> &next_flows()

Get the list of next flows connected to this operator.

Returns

A vector of FlowInfo objects representing the flows to downstream operators.

void add_dynamic_flow(const std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo> &flow)

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator using a FlowInfo object.

Parameters

flow – The flow information object describing the connection between operators.

void add_dynamic_flow(const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>> &flows)

Add multiple dynamic flows from this operator using a list of FlowInfo objects.

Parameters

flows – List of flow information objects describing the connections between operators.

void add_dynamic_flow(const std::string &curr_output_port_name, const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &next_op, const std::string &next_input_port_name = "")

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator with specified output port.

Parameters

  • curr_output_port_name – The name of the output port on this operator to connect from.

  • next_op – The downstream operator to connect to.

  • next_input_port_name – The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

void add_dynamic_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &next_op, const std::string &next_input_port_name = "")

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator using default output port.

Parameters

  • next_op – The downstream operator to connect to.

  • next_input_port_name – The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

const std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>>> &dynamic_flows()

Get the list of dynamic flows that have been added to this operator.

Returns

A shared pointer to a vector of FlowInfo objects representing the dynamic flows.

const std::shared_ptr<Operator::FlowInfo> &find_flow_info(const std::function<bool(const std::shared_ptr<Operator::FlowInfo>&)> &predicate)

Locate a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters

predicate – Lambda function that takes a FlowInfo shared pointer and returns a boolean.

Returns

Shared pointer to the matching FlowInfo, or nullptr if not found.

std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator::FlowInfo>> find_all_flow_info(const std::function<bool(const std::shared_ptr<Operator::FlowInfo>&)> &predicate)

Find all FlowInfo objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters

predicate – A lambda function that takes a shared pointer to a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns

A vector of shared pointers to the matching FlowInfo objects.

std::shared_ptr<holoscan::AsynchronousCondition> async_condition()

Get the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

Note: This object is only accessible after the executor has called Operator::initialize() via run() or run_async(). If accessed during Application::compose(), it will return nullptr.

Returns

A shared pointer to the internal asynchronous condition.

void stop_execution()

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

virtual std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ExecutionContext> execution_context() const

Get the ExecutionContext object.

Returns

The shared pointer to the ExecutionContext object.

void ensure_contexts()

Ensure the contexts (input/output/execution) for the operator.

This method is called by the GXFExecutor when the operator is initialized.

virtual void release_internal_resources()

Internal method to clean up operator resources and prevent circular references.

This is an internal method called automatically by the GXFWrapper during operator shutdown (in GXFWrapper::stop() method). It resets std::shared_ptr fields and std::function objects such as input_exec_spec_, output_exec_spec_, next_flows_, dynamic_flows_, and dynamic_flow_func_ to break potential circular references between connected Operator objects.

Warning

This is an internal method that should never be called directly by user code. Improper use can lead to undefined behavior.

virtual void reset_backend_objects() override

Reset any backend-specific objects associated with this operator (e.g. GXF GraphEntity)

virtual void set_parameters()

Set the parameters based on defaults (sets GXF parameters for GXF operators)

bool is_gxf_compatible_operator_type() const

Check if the operator is a GXF compatible operator type. This checks the OperatorType and returns true if it is one of {kNative, kGXF, kVirtual}.

Returns

True if the operator is a GXF compatible operator type, false otherwise.

std::shared_ptr<Executor> executor()

Get the executor of the operator.

inline int64_t id() const

Get the identifier of the component.

By default, the identifier is set to -1. It is set to a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns

The identifier of the component.

inline const std::string &name() const

Get the name of the component.

Returns

The name of the component.

inline Fragment *fragment()

Get a pointer to Fragment object.

Returns

The Pointer to Fragment object.

inline const Fragment *fragment() const

Get a const pointer to Fragment object.

Returns

The const pointer to Fragment object.

void fragment(Fragment *frag)

Set the fragment that owns this component.

inline void add_arg(const Arg &arg)

Add an argument to the component.

Parameters

arg – The argument to add.

inline void add_arg(Arg &&arg)

Add an argument to the component.

Parameters

arg – The argument to add.

inline void add_arg(const ArgList &arg)

Add a list of arguments to the component.

Parameters

arg – The list of arguments to add.

inline void add_arg(ArgList &&arg)

Add a list of arguments to the component.

Parameters

arg – The list of arguments to add.

Public Static Functions

static bool is_all_operator_successor_virtual(OperatorNodeType op, OperatorGraph &graph)

Returns whether all the successors of an operator are virtual operators.

Parameters

  • op – The shared_ptr to the operator for which the check is to be performed

  • graph – The graph of operators. fragment()->graph() can usually be used to get this graph.

Returns

true if the operator has all virtual operator successors, false otherwise

static bool is_all_operator_predecessor_virtual(OperatorNodeType op, OperatorGraph &graph)

Returns whether all the predecessors of an operator are virtual operators.

Parameters

  • op – The shared_ptr to the operator for which the check is to be performed

  • graph – The graph of operators. fragment()->graph() can usually be used to get this graph.

Returns

true if the operator has all virtual operator predecessors, false otherwise

static std::pair<std::string, std::string> parse_port_name(const std::string &op_port_name)

Return operator name and port name from a string in the format of “<op_name>[.<port_name>]”.

static std::pair<std::string, std::string> parse_operator_port_key(const std::string &operator_port_key)

Return operator name and port name from a string in the format of “<op_name>-<port_name>”.

template<typename typeT>
static inline void register_codec(const std::string &codec_name, bool overwrite = true)

Register the codec for serialization/deserialization of a custom type.

Deprecated:

Use holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor::register_codec instead.

static inline void validate_operator_name(const std::string &name)

Validate operator name against restricted keywords and patterns.

Parameters

name – The name to validate.

Throws

std::invalid_argument – if the name contains restricted patterns.

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr const char *kInputExecPortName = "__input_exec__"

Default input execution port name.

static constexpr const char *kOutputExecPortName = "__output_exec__"

Default output execution port name.

Protected Functions

gxf_uid_t initialize_graph_entity(void *context, const std::string &entity_prefix = "")

This function creates a GraphEntity corresponding to the operator.

Parameters

  • context – The GXF context.

  • entity_prefix – prefix to add to the operator’s name when creating the GraphEntity.

Returns

The GXF entity eid corresponding to the graph entity.

void initialize_async_condition()

Initialize the internal asynchronous condition to control the operator execution.

This method is called by the GXFExecutor when the operator is initialized.

virtual gxf_uid_t add_codelet_to_graph_entity()

Add this operator as the codelet in the GXF GraphEntity.

Returns

The codelet component id corresponding to GXF codelet.

void initialize_conditions()

Initialize conditions and add GXF conditions to graph_entity_.

void initialize_resources()

Initialize resources and add GXF resources to graph_entity_.

void update_params_from_args()

Update parameters based on the specified arguments.

void update_connector_arguments()

Replace any “receiver” supplied as a string with the actual receiver of that name.

Can only be called after GXFExecutor::create_input_port so the input ports (receivers) exist.

void find_ports_used_by_condition_args()

Determine ports whose transmitter or receiver are associated with an Arg for a Condition.

Should be called before GXFExecutor::create_input_port or GXFExecutor::create_output_port.

MessageLabel get_consolidated_input_label()

This function returns a consolidated MessageLabel for all the input ports of an Operator. If there is no input port (root Operator), then a new MessageLabel with the current Operator and default receive timestamp is returned.

Returns

The consolidated MessageLabel

inline void update_input_message_label(std::string input_name, MessageLabel m)

Update the input_message_labels map with the given MessageLabel a corresponding input_name.

Parameters

  • input_name – The input port name for which the MessageLabel is updated

  • m – The new MessageLabel that will be set for the input port

inline void delete_input_message_label(std::string input_name)

Delete the input_message_labels map entry for the given input_name.

Parameters

input_name – The input port name for which the MessageLabel is deleted

inline void reset_input_message_labels()

Reset the input message labels to clear all its contents. This is done for a leaf operator when it finishes its execution as it is assumed that all its inputs are processed.

inline bool has_input_message_labels()

Check if the operator has any input message labels.

inline std::map<std::string, uint64_t> num_published_messages_map()

Get the number of published messages for each output port indexed by the output port name.

The function is utilized by the DFFTCollector to update the DataFlowTracker with the number of published messages for root operators.

Returns

The map of the number of published messages for every output name.

void update_published_messages(std::string output_name)

This function updates the number of published messages for a given output port.

Parameters

output_name – The name of the output port

void initialize_next_flows()

Initialize the next flows for the operator.

inline std::vector<std::string> &non_default_input_ports()
inline std::vector<std::string> &non_default_output_ports()
void set_input_exec_spec(const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> &input_exec_spec)
void set_output_exec_spec(const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> &output_exec_spec)
void set_dynamic_flows(const std::function<void(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>&)> &dynamic_flow_func)
void set_self_shared(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &this_op)
virtual std::shared_ptr<ExecutionContext> initialize_execution_context()
void update_params_from_args(std::unordered_map<std::string, ParameterWrapper> &params)

Update parameters based on the specified arguments.

Protected Attributes

bool is_initialized_ = false

Whether the operator is initialized.

OperatorType operator_type_ = OperatorType::kNative

The type of the operator.

std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec> spec_

The operator spec of the operator.

std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Condition>> conditions_

The conditions of the operator.

std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>> resources_

The resources used by the operator.

std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity_

GXF graph entity corresponding to the Operator

std::shared_ptr<holoscan::AsynchronousCondition> internal_async_condition_

The asynchronous condition to control the operator execution.

std::shared_ptr<ExecutionContext> execution_context_ = {}

The execution context for the operator.

std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> dynamic_metadata_ = std::make_shared<MetadataDictionary>()

The metadata dictionary for the operator.

std::optional<bool> is_metadata_enabled_ = std::nullopt

Flag to enable or disable metadata for the operator. If not set, the value from the Fragment is used.

std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> input_exec_spec_

The input execution port specification.

std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> output_exec_spec_

The output execution port specification.

std::function<void(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>&)> dynamic_flow_func_ = nullptr
std::weak_ptr<Operator> self_shared_
std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>>> next_flows_
std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>>> dynamic_flows_

Friends

friend class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver
friend class AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter
friend class HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver
friend class HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter
friend class HoloscanUcxTransmitter
friend class HoloscanUcxReceiver
friend class DFFTCollector
friend class holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor
friend class holoscan::gxf::GXFWrapper
friend class holoscan::GPUResidentExecutor
friend class Fragment
friend gxf_result_t deannotate_message(gxf_uid_t *uid, const gxf_context_t &context, Operator *op, const char *receiver_name, bool is_old_message)

This function de-annotates a message and extracts the MessageLabel timestamp. It then updates necessary data flow tracking information in DataFlowTracker object.

Parameters

  • uid – The entity ID of the message.

  • context – The GXF context.

  • op – The operator that is receiving the message.

  • receiver_name – The name of the receiver which is receiving the message.

  • is_old_message – Whether the message is an old message. For asynchronous receivers, same message can be received multiple times. This flag indicates that an old message is being deannotated.

friend gxf_result_t annotate_message(gxf_uid_t uid, const gxf_context_t &context, Operator *op, const char *transmitter_name)

This function annotates a message with a MessageLabel timestamp.

Parameters

  • uid – The entity ID of the message.

  • context – The GXF context.

  • op – The operator that is transmitting the message.

  • transmitter_name – The name of the transmitter from which the message is being published.

Returns

gxf_result_t The result of the annotation.

struct FlowInfo

Information about a flow connection between two operators.

This struct encapsulates all the necessary information about a connection between two operators, including the source and destination operators, their respective ports, and port specifications.

Public Functions

inline FlowInfo(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &curr_operator, const std::string &output_port_name, const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &next_operator, const std::string &input_port_name)

Construct a new FlowInfo object.

Parameters

  • curr_operator – The source operator of the flow.

  • output_port_name – The name of the output port on the source operator.

  • next_operator – The destination operator of the flow.

  • input_port_name – The name of the input port on the destination operator.

Public Members

const std::shared_ptr<Operator> curr_operator

The source operator of the flow connection.

const std::string output_port_name

The name of the output port on the source operator.

const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> output_port_spec

The specification of the output port.

const std::shared_ptr<Operator> next_operator

The destination operator of the flow connection.

const std::string input_port_name

The name of the input port on the destination operator.

const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> input_port_spec

The specification of the input port.

