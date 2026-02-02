class PoseTreeUCXServer

UCX-based server for remote PoseTree synchronization.

This class provides a server that listens for connections from PoseTreeUCXClient instances to synchronize PoseTree updates across distributed systems using UCX (Unified Communication X). The server maintains its own PoseTree instance and broadcasts updates to all connected clients.

Warning This class is NOT thread-safe for its public methods. All public methods must be called from the same thread.

Public Types

enum class Error

Error codes used by this class. Values: enumerator kAlreadyRunning

kAlreadyRunning is returned when trying to start while already running enumerator kInvalidArgument

kInvalidArgument is returned when invalid parameters are provided enumerator kStartupFailed

kStartupFailed is returned when server fails to start enumerator kNotRunning

kNotRunning is returned when trying to perform operations that require the server to be running enumerator kShutdownTimeout

kShutdownTimeout is returned when shutdown takes too long enumerator kInternalError

kInternalError is returned for unexpected internal errors

template < typename T >

using expected = holoscan :: expected < T , Error >

Expected type used by this class.

using unexpected = holoscan :: unexpected < Error >

Unexpected type used by this class.

Public Functions

explicit PoseTreeUCXServer ( std :: shared_ptr < PoseTree > pose_tree , PoseTreeUCXServerConfig config = PoseTreeUCXServerConfig { } )

Construct a new PoseTreeUCXServer object. Creates a server that will synchronize the provided PoseTree with connected clients. The server creates its own internal copy of the PoseTree to avoid conflicts with the worker thread. Parameters pose_tree – The PoseTree instance to synchronize. Must be initialized.

config – Configuration parameters for the server. Throws std::runtime_error – if pose_tree is null or not initialized.

~PoseTreeUCXServer ( )

Destructor - ensures clean shutdown. Automatically stops the server if still running, joins the worker thread, and releases all resources. Any errors during stop are logged but do not throw exceptions (no-throw guarantee).

PoseTreeUCXServer ( const PoseTreeUCXServer & ) = delete



PoseTreeUCXServer & operator = ( const PoseTreeUCXServer & ) = delete



PoseTreeUCXServer ( PoseTreeUCXServer & & ) = delete



PoseTreeUCXServer & operator = ( PoseTreeUCXServer & & ) = delete



expected < void > start ( uint16_t port )

Start the server on the specified port. Starts an internal worker thread that listens for client connections and handles UCX communication. The thread runs until stop() is called or the destructor runs. Note This method blocks until the server is fully started or fails to start Note Only one server can listen on a given port at a time Parameters port – The port number to listen on (must be non-zero) Returns Success (void) or error status

expected < void > stop ( )

Stop the server. Signals the worker thread to stop, notifies all connected clients of shutdown, waits for the thread to finish (join), and cleans up all UCX resources. This method is automatically called by the destructor if needed. Note This method is idempotent - calling it when already stopped returns success Note This method blocks until the worker thread has fully stopped Note Connected clients are given time to disconnect cleanly (controlled by shutdown_timeout_ms) Returns Success (void) or error status

inline bool is_running ( ) const

Check if the server is running. Returns true if the server is running, false otherwise

Public Static Functions

static const char * error_to_str ( Error error )

Convert an error code to a human readable error string. Parameters error – Error code to convert. Returns Human-readable error string.

Friends