Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.10.0  Typedef holoscan::unexpected

Typedef holoscan::unexpected

Typedef Documentation

template<class E>
using holoscan::unexpected = tl::unexpected<E>
Previous Typedef holoscan::unexpect_t
Next Typedef holoscan::Vector
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 2, 2026
content here