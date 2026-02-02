Enum PeriodicConditionPolicy
Defined in File periodic.hpp
enum class holoscan::PeriodicConditionPolicy
Condition class to support periodic execution of operators.
The recess (pause) period indicates the minimum amount of time that must elapse before the
compute()method can be executed again. The period is specified as a string containing a number and an (optional) unit. If no unit is given the value is assumed to be in nanoseconds. Supported units are: ms, s, hz (case insensitive)
For example: “10000000”, “10ms”, “1s”, “50Hz”.
std::stringas the first parameter of
make_condition<T>is only available through
Arg.
For example:
Arg("recess_period") = "1s"or
Arg("recess_period", "1s").
The recess (pause) period can also be specified as an integer value (type
int64_t) in nanoseconds or as a value of type
std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period>(see https://en.cppreference.com/w/cpp/chrono/duration).
Example:
1000(1000 nanoseconds == 1 microsecond)
5ns,
10us,
1ms,
0.5s,
1min,
0.5h, etc.
requires
#include <chrono>and
using namespace std::chrono_literals;
std::chrono::milliseconds(10)
std::chrono::duration<double, std::milli>(10)
std::chrono::duration<double, std::ratio<1, 1000>>(10)
This class wraps GXF SchedulingTerm(
nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm).
==Parameters==
recess_period (std::string): The recess (pause) period value used by the condition. The period is specified as a string containing a number and an (optional) unit. If no unit is given the value is assumed to be in nanoseconds. Supported units are: ms, s, hz (case insensitive). Constructors are also provided that allow specifying this period using an integer value (type
int64_t) in nanoseconds. Alternatively, a
std::chrono::durationcan be used (see example above).
Values:
enumerator kCatchUpMissedTicks
enumerator kMinTimeBetweenTicks
enumerator kNoCatchUpMissedTicks
