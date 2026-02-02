Enum ParameterFlag
Defined in File parameter.hpp
enum class holoscan::ParameterFlag
Enum class to define the type of a parameter.
The parameter flag can be used to control the behavior of the parameter.
Values:
enumerator kNone
The parameter is mandatory and static. It cannot be changed at runtime.
enumerator kOptional
The parameter is optional and might not be available at runtime. Use
Parameter::try_get()to get the value.
enumerator kDynamic
The parameter is dynamic and might change at runtime.
