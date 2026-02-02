Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
Menu
Docs Hub
Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
Submit Search
Submit Search
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Holoscan
Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
Function holoscan::gxf::get_videobuffer
Function holoscan::gxf::get_videobuffer
Defined in
File entity.hpp
Function Documentation
nvidia
::
gxf
::
Handle
<
nvidia
::
gxf
::
VideoBuffer
>
holoscan
::
gxf
::
get_videobuffer
(
Entity
entity
,
const
char
*
name
=
nullptr
)
Previous
Function holoscan::gxf::get_gxf_receiver
Next
Function holoscan::gxf::gxf_device_id
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Feb 2, 2026
Close
content here