Function holoscan::viz::WaitForPresent
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
-
bool holoscan::viz::WaitForPresent(uint64_t present_id, uint64_t timeout_ns)
Block until either the present_id is greater than or equal to the current present id, or timeout_ns nanoseconds passes. The present ID is initially zero and increments after each present.
- Parameters
present_id – the presentation presentId to wait for
timeout_ns – timeout in nanoseconds
-
- Returns
true if the present_id is greater than or equal to the current present id, false if timeout_ns nanoseconds passes
Previous Function holoscan::viz::WaitForDisplayEvent
Next Function holoscan::viz::WindowIsMinimized