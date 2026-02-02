Template Function holoscan::interpolate(K, const Pose2&, const Pose2&)

Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
Function Documentation

template<typename K>
Pose2<K> holoscan::interpolate(K p, const Pose2<K> &a, const Pose2<K> &b)

Interpolate between two 2D poses using independent interpolation.

This uses “independent” interpolation of translation and rotation. This is only one of multiple ways to interpolate between two rigid body poses.

Template Parameters

K – Scalar type.

Parameters

  • p – Interpolation parameter (0.0 returns a, 1.0 returns b).

  • a – First pose.

  • b – Second pose.

Returns

Interpolated pose.

