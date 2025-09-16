Class HolovizOp

Operator class for data visualization.

This high-speed viewer handles compositing, blending, and visualization of RGB or RGBA images, masks, geometric primitives, text and depth maps. The operator can auto detect the format of the input tensors acquired at the receivers port. Else the input specification can be set at creation time using the tensors parameter or at runtime when passing input specifications to the input_specs port.

Depth maps and 3D geometry are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. The camera is controlled using the mouse:

Orbit (LMB)

Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)

Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)

Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)

Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT) Or by providing new values at the camera_eye_input , camera_look_at_input or camera_up_input input ports. The camera pose can be output at the camera_pose_output port when enable_camera_pose_output is set to true .

Callbacks can be used to receive updates on key presses, mouse position and buttons, and window size.

==Named Inputs==

receivers : multi-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor and/or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. This port can accept either VideoBuffers or Tensors. These inputs can be in either host or device memory. Each tensor or video buffer will result in a layer. The operator autodetects the layer type for certain input types (e.g. a video buffer will result in an image layer). For other input types or more complex use cases, input specifications can be provided either at initialization time as a parameter or dynamically at run time (via input_specs ). On each call to compute , tensors corresponding to all names specified in the tensors parameter must be found or an exception will be raised. Any extra, named tensors not present in the tensors parameter specification (or optional, dynamic input_specs input) will be ignored.

input_specs : std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec> (optional) A list of InputSpec objects. This port can be used to dynamically update the overlay specification at run time. No inputs are required on this port in order for the operator to compute .

render_buffer_input : nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer (optional) An empty render buffer can optionally be provided. The video buffer must have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and be in device memory. This input port only exists if enable_render_buffer_input was set to true, in which case compute will only be called when a message arrives on this input.

depth_buffer_input : nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer (optional) An empty depth buffer can optionally be provided. The video buffer must have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_D32F and be in device memory. This input port only exists if enable_depth_buffer_input was set to true, in which case compute will only be called when a message arrives on this input.

camera_eye_input : std::array<float, 3> (optional) Camera eye position. The camera is animated to reach the new position.

camera_look_at_input : std::array<float, 3> (optional) Camera look at position. The camera is animated to reach the new position.

camera_up_input : : std::array<float, 3> (optional) Camera up vector. The camera is animated to reach the new vector.



==Named Outputs==

render_buffer_output : nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer (optional) Output for a filled render buffer. If an input render buffer is specified, it is using that one, else it allocates a new buffer. The video buffer will have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and will be in device memory. This output is useful for offline rendering or headless mode. This output port only exists if enable_render_buffer_output was set to true.

depth_buffer_output : nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer (optional) Output for a filled depth buffer. If an input depth buffer is specified, it is using that one, else it allocates a new buffer. The video buffer will have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_D32F and will be in device memory. This output is useful for offline rendering or headless mode. This output port only exists if enable_depth_buffer_output was set to true.

camera_pose_output : std::array<float, 16> or nvidia::gxf::Pose3D (optional) Output the camera pose. Depending on the value of camera_pose_output_type this outputs a 4x4 row major projection matrix (type std::array<float, 16> ) or the camera extrinsics model (type nvidia::gxf::Pose3D ). This output port only exists if enable_camera_pose_output was set to True .



==Parameters==

receivers : List of input queues to component accepting gxf::Tensor or gxf::VideoBuffer . type: std::vector<gxf::Handle<gxf::Receiver>>

enable_render_buffer_input : Enable render_buffer_input (default: false ) type: bool

enable_render_buffer_output : Enable render_buffer_output (default: false ) type: bool

enable_depth_buffer_input : Enable depth_buffer_input (default: false ) type: bool

enable_depth_buffer_output : Enable depth_buffer_output (default: false ) type: bool

enable_camera_pose_output : Enable camera_pose_output (default: false ) type: bool

tensors : List of input tensor specifications (default: [] ) type: std::vector<InputSpec> name : name of the tensor containing the input data to display type: std::string type : input type (default "unknown" ) type: std::string possible values: unknown : unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor. color : RGB or RGBA color 2d image. color_lut : single channel 2d image, color is looked up. points : point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive. lines : line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive. line_strip : line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1). triangles : triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive. crosses : cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si). rectangles : axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1). ovals : oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi). text : text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are defined by InputSpec member text . depth_map : single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through depth_map_color . Supported formats for the depth map: 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component 32-bit signed float format that has a single 32-bit depth component depth_map_color : RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3. opacity : layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent (default: 1.0 ) type: float priority : layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values (default: 0 ) type: int32_t image_format : color image format, used if type is color , color_lut or depth_map_color . (default: auto_detect ). type: std::string color : RGBA color of rendered geometry (default: [1.F, 1.F, 1.F, 1.F] ) type: std::vector<float> line_width : line width for geometry made of lines (default: 1.0 ) type: float point_size : point size for geometry made of points (default: 1.0 ) type: float text : array of text strings, used when type is text . (default: [] ) type: std::vector<std::string> depth_map_render_mode : depth map render mode (default: points ) type: std::string possible values: points : render as points lines : render as lines triangles : render as triangles

color_lut : Color lookup table for tensors of type ‘color_lut’, vector of four float RGBA values type: std::vector<std::vector<float>>

window_title : Title on window canvas (default: "Holoviz" ) type: std::string

display_name : In exclusive display or fullscreen mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr or hwinfo --monitor (default: "" ) type: std::string

width : Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode (default: 1920 ) type: uint32_t

height : Window height or display resolution height if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode (default: 1080 ) type: uint32_t

framerate : Display framerate if in exclusive display mode (default: 60 ) type: uint32_t

use_exclusive_display : Enable exclusive display mode (default: false ) type: bool

fullscreen : Enable fullscreen window (default: false ) type: bool

headless : Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer can be output to render_buffer_output and/or depth_buffer_output if enabled. (default: false ) type: bool

framebuffer_srgb : Enable sRGB framebuffer. If set to true, the operator will use an sRGB framebuffer for rendering. If set to false, the operator will use a linear framebuffer. (default: false ) type: bool

vsync : Enable vertical sync. If set to true the operator waits for the next vertical blanking period of the display to update the current image. (default: false ) type: bool

display_color_space : Set the display color space. Supported color spaces depend on the display setup. ‘ColorSpace::SRGB_NONLINEAR’ is always supported. In headless mode, only ‘ColorSpace::PASS_THROUGH’ is supported since there is no display. For other color spaces the display needs to be configured for HDR (default: ColorSpace::AUTO ) type: std::string

window_close_condition. : BooleanCondition on the operator that will cause it to stop executing if the display window is closed. By default, this condition is created automatically during HolovizOp::initialize. The user may want to provide it if, for example there are multiple HolovizOp operators and you want to share the same window close condition across both. By sharing the same condition, if one of the display windows is closed it would also close the other(s).

window_close_scheduling_term : This is a deprecated parameter name for window_close_condition . Please use window_close_condition instead as window_close_scheduling_term will be removed in a future release. type: gxf::Handle<gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm>

allocator : Allocator used to allocate memory for render_buffer_output and depth_buffer_output type: gxf::Handle<gxf::Allocator>

font_path : File path for the font used for rendering text (default: "" ) type: std::string

cuda_stream_pool : Instance of gxf::CudaStreamPool type: gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStreamPool>

camera_pose_output_type : Type of data output at camera_pose_output . Supported values are projection_matrix and extrinsics_model . Default value is projection_matrix . type: std::string

camera_eye : Initial camera eye position. type: std::array<float, 3>

camera_look_at : Initial camera look at position. type: std::array<float, 3>

camera_up : Initial camera up vector. type: std::array<float, 3>

key_callback : The callback function is called when a key is pressed, released or repeated. type: KeyCallbackFunction

unicode_char_callback : The callback function is called when a Unicode character is input. type: UnicodeCharCallbackFunction

mouse_button_callback : The callback function is called when a mouse button is pressed or released. type: MouseButtonCallbackFunction

scroll_callback : The callback function is called when a scrolling device is used, such as a mouse scroll wheel or the scroll area of a touch pad. type: ScrollCallbackFunction

cursor_pos_callback : The callback function is called when the cursor position changes. Coordinates are provided in screen coordinates, relative to the upper left edge of the content area. type: CursorPosCallbackFunction

framebuffer_size_callback : The callback function is called when the framebuffer is resized. type: FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction

window_size_callback : The callback function is called when the window is resized. type: :WindowSizeCallbackFunction

layer_callback : The callback function is called when HolovizOp processed all layers defined by the input specification. It can be used to add extra layers. type: LayerCallbackFunction



==Device Memory Requirements==

If render_buffer_input or depth_buffer_input is enabled, the provided buffer is used and no memory block will be allocated. Otherwise, when using this operator with a BlockMemoryPool , a single device memory block is needed ( storage_type = 1). The size of this memory block can be determined by rounding the width and height up to the nearest even size and then padding the rows as needed so that the row stride is a multiple of 256 bytes. C++ code to calculate the block size is as follows:

Copy Copied! #include <cstdint> int64_t get_block_size(int32_t height, int32_t width) { int32_t height_even = height + (height & 1); int32_t width_even = width + (width & 1); int64_t row_bytes = width_even * 4; // 4 bytes per pixel for 8-bit RGBA or 32-bit depth int64_t row_stride = (row_bytes % 256 == 0) ? row_bytes : ((row_bytes / 256 + 1) * 256); return height_even * row_stride; }

==Notes==

Displaying Color Images Image data can either be on host or device (GPU). Multiple image formats are supported R 8 bit unsigned

R 16 bit unsigned

R 16 bit float

R 32 bit unsigned

R 32 bit float

RGB 8 bit unsigned

BGR 8 bit unsigned

RGBA 8 bit unsigned

BGRA 8 bit unsigned

RGBA 16 bit unsigned

RGBA 16 bit float

RGBA 32 bit float When the type parameter is set to color_lut the final color is looked up using the values from the color_lut parameter. For color lookups these image formats are supported R 8 bit unsigned

R 16 bit unsigned

R 32 bit unsigned Drawing Geometry In all cases, x and y are normalized coordinates in the range [0, 1] . The x and y correspond to the horizontal and vertical axes of the display, respectively. The origin (0, 0) is at the top left of the display. Geometric primitives outside of the visible area are clipped. Coordinate arrays are expected to have the shape (N, C) where N is the coordinate count and C is the component count for each coordinate. Points are defined by a (x, y) coordinate pair.

Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y) coordinate pairs.

Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y) coordinate pairs. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y) coordinate pairs.

Crosses are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the cross in the x direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05 . The size in the y direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window to make the crosses square.

Rectangles (bounding boxes) are defined by a pair of 2-tuples defining the upper-left and lower-right coordinates of a box: (x1, y1), (x2, y2) .

Ovals are defined by (x, y, size_x, size_y) tuples. size_x and size_y are optional, if omitted they are set to 0.05 .

Texts are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the text in y direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05 . The size in the x direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window. The index of each coordinate references a text string from the text parameter and the index is clamped to the size of the text array. For example, if there is one item set for the text parameter, e.g. text=["my_text"] and three coordinates, then my_text is rendered three times. If text=["first text", "second text"] and three coordinates are specified, then first text is rendered at the first coordinate, second text at the second coordinate and then second text again at the third coordinate. The text string array is fixed and can’t be changed after initialization. To hide text which should not be displayed, specify coordinates greater than (1.0, 1.0) for the text item, the text is then clipped away.

3D Points are defined by a (x, y, z) coordinate tuple.

3D Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y, z) coordinate tuples.

3D Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y, z) coordinate tuples. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

3D Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y, z) coordinate tuples. Displaying Depth Maps When type is depth_map the provided data is interpreted as a rectangular array of depth values. Additionally a 2d array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified by setting type to depth_map_color . The type of geometry drawn can be selected by setting depth_map_render_mode . Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. Output By default a window is opened to display the rendering, but the extension can also be run in headless mode with the headless parameter. Using a display in exclusive mode is also supported with the use_exclusive_display parameter. This reduces the latency by avoiding the desktop compositor. The rendered framebuffer can be output to render_buffer_output or depth_buffer_output if enabled.

Public Types

enum class InputType

Input type. All geometric primitives expect a 1d array of coordinates. Coordinates range from 0.0 (left, top) to 1.0 (right, bottom). Values: enumerator UNKNOWN

unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor enumerator COLOR

GRAY, RGB or RGBA 2d color image. enumerator COLOR_LUT

single channel 2d image, color is looked up enumerator POINTS

point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive enumerator LINES

line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive enumerator LINE_STRIP

line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1) enumerator TRIANGLES

triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive enumerator CROSSES

cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si) enumerator RECTANGLES

axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1) enumerator OVALS

oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi) enumerator TEXT

text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are define by InputSpec::text_ enumerator DEPTH_MAP

single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through DEPTH_MAP_COLOR . Supported format: 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component enumerator DEPTH_MAP_COLOR

RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte > 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3 enumerator POINTS_3D

3D point primitives, one coordinate (x, y, z) per primitive enumerator LINES_3D

3D line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0, z0) and (x1, y1, z1) per primitive enumerator LINE_STRIP_3D

3D line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi, zi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1, zi+1) enumerator TRIANGLES_3D

3D triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0, z0), (x1, y1, z1) and (x2, y2, z2) per primitive

enum class ImageFormat

Image formats. {component format}_{numeric format} component format indicates the size in bits of the R, G, B, A or Y, U, V components if present

numeric format UNORM - unsigned normalize values, range [0, 1] SNORM - signed normalized values, range [-1,1] UINT - unsigned integer values, range [0,2n-1] SINT - signed integer values, range [-2n-1,2n-1-1] SFLOAT - signed floating-point numbers SRGB - the R, G, and B components are unsigned normalized values that represent values using sRGB nonlinear encoding, while the A component (if one exists) is a regular unsigned normalized value

multi-planar formats 2PLANE - data is stored in two separate memory planes 3PLANE - data is stored in three separate memory planes

YUV formats 420 - the horizontal and vertical resolution of the chroma (UV) planes is halved 422 - the horizontal of the chroma (UV) planes is halved

Note: this needs to match the viz::ImageFormat enum (except the AUTO_DETECT value). Values: enumerator R8_UINT

specifies a one-component, 8-bit unsigned integer format that has a single 8-bit R component enumerator R8_SINT

specifies a one-component, 8-bit signed integer format that has a single 8-bit R component enumerator R8_UNORM

specifies a one-component, 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit R component enumerator R8_SNORM

specifies a one-component, 8-bit signed normalized format that has a single 8-bit R component enumerator R8_SRGB

specifies a one-component, 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit R component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding enumerator R16_UINT

specifies a one-component, 16-bit unsigned integer format that has a single 16-bit R component enumerator R16_SINT

specifies a one-component, 16-bit signed integer format that has a single 16-bit R component enumerator R16_UNORM

specifies a one-component, 16-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 16-bit R component enumerator R16_SNORM

specifies a one-component, 16-bit signed normalized format that has a single 16-bit R component enumerator R16_SFLOAT

specifies a one-component, 16-bit signed floating-point format that has a single 16-bit R component enumerator R32_UINT

specifies a one-component, 16-bit unsigned integer format that has a single 16-bit R component enumerator R32_SINT

specifies a one-component, 16-bit signed integer format that has a single 16-bit R component enumerator R32_SFLOAT

specifies a one-component, 32-bit signed floating-point format that has a single 32-bit R component enumerator R8G8B8_UNORM

specifies a three-component, 24-bit unsigned normalized format that has a 8-bit R component in byte 0, a 8-bit G component in byte 1, and a 8-bit B component in byte 2 enumerator R8G8B8_SNORM

specifies a three-component, 24-bit signed normalized format that has a 8-bit R component in byte 0, a 8-bit G component in byte 1, and a 8-bit B component in byte 2 enumerator R8G8B8_SRGB

specifies a three-component, 24-bit unsigned normalized format that has a 8-bit R component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 0, a 8-bit G component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 1, and a 8-bit B component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 2 enumerator R8G8B8A8_UNORM

specifies a four-component, 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has a 8-bit R component in byte 0, a 8-bit G component in byte 1, a 8-bit B component in byte 2, and a 8-bit A component in byte 3 enumerator R8G8B8A8_SNORM

specifies a four-component, 32-bit signed normalized format that has a 8-bit R component in byte 0, a 8-bit G component in byte 1, a 8-bit B component in byte 2, and a 8-bit A component in byte 3 enumerator R8G8B8A8_SRGB

specifies a four-component, 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has a 8-bit R component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 0, a 8-bit G component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 1, a 8-bit B component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 2, and a 8-bit A component in byte 3 enumerator R16G16B16A16_UNORM

specifies a four-component, 64-bit unsigned normalized format that has a 16-bit R component in bytes 0..1, a 16-bit G component in bytes 2..3, a 16-bit B component in bytes 4..5, and a 16-bit A component in bytes 6..7 enumerator R16G16B16A16_SNORM

specifies a four-component, 64-bit signed normalized format that has a 16-bit R component in bytes 0..1, a 16-bit G component in bytes 2..3, a 16-bit B component in bytes 4..5, and a 16-bit A component in bytes 6..7 enumerator R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT

specifies a four-component, 64-bit signed floating-point format that has a 16-bit R component in bytes 0..1, a 16-bit G component in bytes 2..3, a 16-bit B component in bytes 4..5, and a 16-bit A component in bytes 6..7 enumerator R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT

specifies a four-component, 128-bit signed floating-point format that has a 32-bit R component in bytes 0..3, a 32-bit G component in bytes 4..7, a 32-bit B component in bytes 8..11, and a 32-bit A component in bytes 12..15 enumerator D16_UNORM

specifies a one-component, 16-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 16-bit depth component enumerator X8_D24_UNORM

specifies a two-component, 32-bit format that has 24 unsigned normalized bits in the depth component, and, optionally, 8 bits that are unused enumerator D32_SFLOAT

specifies a one-component, 32-bit signed floating-point format that has 32 bits in the depth component enumerator A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32

specifies a four-component, 32-bit packed unsigned normalized format that has a 2-bit A component in bits 30..31, a 10-bit B component in bits 20..29, a 10-bit G component in bits 10..19, and a 10-bit R component in bits 0..9. enumerator A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32

specifies a four-component, 32-bit packed unsigned normalized format that has a 2-bit A component in bits 30..31, a 10-bit R component in bits 20..29, a 10-bit G component in bits 10..19, and a 10-bit B component in bits 0..9. enumerator B8G8R8A8_UNORM

specifies a four-component, 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has a 8-bit B component in byte 0, a 8-bit G component in byte 1, a 8-bit R component in byte 2, and a 8-bit A component in byte 3 enumerator B8G8R8A8_SRGB

specifies a four-component, 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has a 8-bit B component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 0, a 8-bit G component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 1, a 8-bit R component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 2, and a 8-bit A component in byte 3 enumerator A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32

specifies a four-component, 32-bit packed unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit A component in bits 24..31, an 8-bit B component in bits 16..23, an 8-bit G component in bits 8..15, and an 8-bit R component in bits 0..7. enumerator A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32

specifies a four-component, 32-bit packed unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit A component in bits 24..31, an 8-bit B component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in bits 16..23, an 8-bit G component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in bits 8..15, and an 8-bit R component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in bits 0..7. enumerator Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM

specifies a four-component, 32-bit format containing a pair of Y components, a V component, and a U component, collectively encoding a 2×1 rectangle of unsigned normalized RGB texel data. One Y value is present at each i coordinate, with the U and V values shared across both Y values and thus recorded at half the horizontal resolution of the image. This format has an 8-bit Y component for the even i coordinate in byte 0, an 8-bit U component in byte 1, an 8-bit Y component for the odd i coordinate in byte 2, and an 8-bit V component in byte 3. This format only supports images with a width that is a multiple of two. enumerator U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM

specifies a four-component, 32-bit format containing a pair of Y components, a V component, and a U component, collectively encoding a 2×1 rectangle of unsigned normalized RGB texel data. One Y value is present at each i coordinate, with the U and V values shared across both Y values and thus recorded at half the horizontal resolution of the image. This format has an 8-bit U component in byte 0, an 8-bit Y component for the even i coordinate in byte 1, an 8-bit V component in byte 2, and an 8-bit Y component for the odd i coordinate in byte 3. This format only supports images with a width that is a multiple of two. enumerator Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM

specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has an 8-bit Y component in plane 0, and a two-component, 16-bit UV plane 1 consisting of an 8-bit U component in byte 0 and an 8-bit V component in byte 1. The horizontal and vertical dimensions of the UV plane are halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width and height that are a multiple of two. enumerator Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM

specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has an 8-bit Y component in plane 0, and a two-component, 16-bit UV plane 1 consisting of an 8-bit U component in byte 0 and an 8-bit V component in byte 1. The horizontal dimension of the UV plane is halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width that is a multiple of two. enumerator Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM

specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has an 8-bit Y component in plane 0, an 8-bit U component in plane 1, and an 8-bit V component in plane 2. The horizontal and vertical dimensions of the V and U planes are halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width and height that are a multiple of two. enumerator Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM

specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has an 8-bit Y component in plane 0, an 8-bit U component in plane 1, and an 8-bit V component in plane 2. The horizontal dimension of the V and U plane is halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width that is a multiple of two. enumerator Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM

specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has a 16-bit Y component in each 16-bit word of plane 0, and a two-component, 32-bit UV plane 1 consisting of a 16-bit U component in the word in bytes 0..1, and a 16-bit V component in the word in bytes 2..3. The horizontal and vertical dimensions of the UV plane are halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width and height that are a multiple of two. enumerator Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM

specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has a 16-bit Y component in each 16-bit word of plane 0, and a two-component, 32-bit UV plane 1 consisting of a 16-bit U component in the word in bytes 0..1, and a 16-bit V component in the word in bytes 2..3. The horizontal dimension of the UV plane is halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width that is a multiple of two. enumerator Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM

specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has a 16-bit Y component in each 16-bit word of plane 0, a 16-bit U component in each 16-bit word of plane 1, and a 16-bit V component in each 16-bit word of plane 2. The horizontal and vertical dimensions of the V and U planes are halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width and height that are a multiple of two. enumerator Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM

specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has a 16-bit Y component in each 16-bit word of plane 0, a 16-bit U component in each 16-bit word of plane 1, and a 16-bit V component in each 16-bit word of plane 2. The horizontal dimension of the V and U plane is halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width that is a multiple of two. enumerator AUTO_DETECT

Auto detect the image format. If the input is a video buffer the format of the video buffer is used, if the input is a tensor then the format depends on the component count one component : gray level image

three components : RGB image

four components : RGBA image and the component type.

enum class YuvModelConversion

Defines the conversion from the source color model to the shader color model. Values: enumerator YUV_601

specifies the color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.601 enumerator YUV_709

specifies the color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.709 enumerator YUV_2020

specifies the color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.2020

enum class YuvRange

Specifies the YUV range Values: enumerator ITU_FULL

specifies that the full range of the encoded values are valid and interpreted according to the ITU “full range” quantization rules enumerator ITU_NARROW

specifies that headroom and foot room are reserved in the numerical range of encoded values, and the remaining values are expanded according to the ITU “narrow range” quantization rules

enum class ChromaLocation

Defines the location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma samples. Values: enumerator COSITED_EVEN

specifies that downsampled chroma samples are aligned with luma samples with even coordinates enumerator MIDPOINT

specifies that downsampled chroma samples are located half way between each even luma sample and the nearest higher odd luma sample.

enum class DepthMapRenderMode

Depth map render mode. Values: enumerator POINTS

render points enumerator LINES

render lines enumerator TRIANGLES

render triangles

enum class ColorSpace

The color space specifies how the surface data is interpreted when presented on screen. Note: this needs to match the viz::ColorSpace enum (except the AUTO value). Values: enumerator SRGB_NONLINEAR

sRGB color space enumerator EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR

extended sRGB color space to be displayed using a linear EOTF enumerator BT2020_LINEAR

BT2020 color space to be displayed using a linear EOTF. enumerator HDR10_ST2084

HDR10 (BT2020 color) space to be displayed using the SMPTE ST2084 Perceptual Quantizer (PQ) EOTF enumerator PASS_THROUGH

color components are used “as is” enumerator BT709_LINEAR

BT709 color space to be displayed using a linear EOTF. enumerator AUTO

Auto select the color format. Is a display is connected then SRGB_NONLINEAR is used, in headless mode PASS_THROUGH is used.

using Key = viz :: Key

export the types used by the callbacks directly from Holoviz module

using KeyAndButtonAction = viz :: KeyAndButtonAction



using KeyModifiers = viz :: KeyModifiers



using MouseButton = viz :: MouseButton



using KeyCallbackFunction = std :: function < void ( Key key , KeyAndButtonAction action , KeyModifiers modifiers ) >

Function pointer type for key callbacks. The callback function receives: key: the key that was pressed

action: key action (PRESS, RELEASE, REPEAT)

modifiers: bit field describing which modifiers were held down

using UnicodeCharCallbackFunction = std :: function < void ( uint32_t code_point ) >

Function pointer type for Unicode character callbacks. The callback function receives: code_point: Unicode code point of the character

using MouseButtonCallbackFunction = std :: function < void ( MouseButton button , KeyAndButtonAction action , KeyModifiers modifiers ) >

Function pointer type for mouse button callbacks. The callback function receives: button: the mouse button that was pressed

action: button action (PRESS, RELEASE)

modifiers: bit field describing which modifiers were held down

using ScrollCallbackFunction = std :: function < void ( double x_offset , double y_offset ) >

Function pointer type for scroll callbacks. The callback function receives: x_offset: scroll offset along the x-axis

y_offset: scroll offset along the y-axis

using CursorPosCallbackFunction = std :: function < void ( double x_pos , double y_pos ) >

Function pointer type for cursor position callbacks. The callback function receives: x_pos: new cursor x-coordinate in screen coordinates, relative to the left edge of the content area

y_pos: new cursor y-coordinate in screen coordinates, relative to the left edge of the content area

using FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction = std :: function < void ( int width , int height ) >

Function pointer type for framebuffer size callbacks. The callback function receives: width: new width of the framebuffer in pixels

height: new height of the framebuffer in pixels

using WindowSizeCallbackFunction = std :: function < void ( int width , int height ) >

Function pointer type for window size callbacks. The callback function receives: width: new width of the window in screen coordinates

height: new height of the window in screen coordinates

using LayerCallbackFunction = std :: function < void ( const std :: vector < holoscan :: gxf :: Entity > & inputs ) >

Function pointer type for layer callbacks. This function is called when HolovizOp processed all layers defined by the input specification. It can be used to add extra layers. The callback function receives: inputs: the entities received from the ‘receivers’ input port

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (HolovizOp) HolovizOp()=default

virtual void setup ( OperatorSpec & spec ) override

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void initialize ( ) override

Initialize the operator. This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().

virtual void start ( ) override

Implement the startup logic of the operator. This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.

virtual void compute ( InputContext & op_input , OutputContext & op_output , ExecutionContext & context ) override

Implement the compute method. This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped. Parameters op_input – The input context of the operator.

op_output – The output context of the operator.

context – The execution context of the operator.

virtual void stop ( ) override

Implement the shutdown logic of the operator. This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy deinitialization tasks such as deallocation of all resources previously assigned in start.

Public Static Functions

static nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: InputType > inputTypeFromString ( const std :: string & string )

Convert a string to a input type enum Parameters string – input type string Returns input type enum

static std :: string inputTypeToString ( holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: InputType input_type )

Convert a input type enum to a string Parameters input_type – input type enum Returns input type string

static nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: ImageFormat > imageFormatFromString ( const std :: string & string )

Convert a string to a image format enum Parameters string – image format string Returns image format enum

static std :: string imageFormatToString ( holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: ImageFormat image_format )

Convert a image format enum to a string Parameters image_format – image format enum Returns image format string

static nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: DepthMapRenderMode > depthMapRenderModeFromString ( const std :: string & string )

Convert a string to a depth map render mode enum Parameters string – depth map render mode string Returns depth map render mode enum

static std :: string depthMapRenderModeToString ( holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: DepthMapRenderMode depth_map_render_mode )

Convert a depth map render mode enum to a string Parameters depth_map_render_mode – depth map render mode enum Returns depth map render mode string

static nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: YuvModelConversion > yuvModelConversionFromString ( const std :: string & string )

Convert a string to a yuv model conversion enum Parameters string – yuv model conversion string Returns yuv model conversion enum

static std :: string yuvModelConversionToString ( holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: YuvModelConversion yuv_model_conversion )

Convert a yuv model conversion enum to a string Parameters yuv_model_conversion – yuv model conversion enum Returns depth map render mode string

static nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: YuvRange > yuvRangeFromString ( const std :: string & string )

Convert a string to a yuv range enum Parameters string – yuv range string Returns yuv range enum

static std :: string yuvRangeToString ( holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: YuvRange yuv_range )

Convert a yuv range enum to a string Parameters yuv_range – yuv range enum Returns yuv range string

static nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: ChromaLocation > chromaLocationFromString ( const std :: string & string )

Convert a string to a chroma location enum Parameters string – chroma location string Returns chroma location enum

static std :: string chromaLocationToString ( holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: ChromaLocation chroma_location )

Convert a chroma location enum to a string Parameters chroma_location – chroma location enum Returns chroma location string

static nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: ColorSpace > colorSpaceFromString ( const std :: string & string )

Convert a string to a color space enum Parameters string – color space string Returns color space enum

static std :: string colorSpaceToString ( holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: ColorSpace color_space )

Convert a color space enum to a string Parameters color_space – color space enum Returns color space string

Public Static Attributes

static const std :: array < std :: pair < InputType , std :: string > , 17 > kInputTypeToStr

table to convert input type to string

static const std :: array < std :: pair < holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: ImageFormat , std :: string > , 41 > kImageFormatToStr

table to convert image format to string

static const std :: array < std :: pair < holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: DepthMapRenderMode , std :: string > , 3 > kDepthMapRenderModeToStr

table to convert depth map render mode to string

static const std :: array < std :: pair < holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: YuvModelConversion , std :: string > , 3 > kYuvModelConversionToStr

table to convert yuv model conversion enum to string

static const std :: array < std :: pair < holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: YuvRange , std :: string > , 2 > kYuvRangeToStr

table to convert yuv range enum to string

static const std :: array < std :: pair < holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: ChromaLocation , std :: string > , 2 > kChromaLoactionToStr

table to convert chroma location enum to string

static const std :: array < std :: pair < holoscan :: ops :: HolovizOp :: ColorSpace , std :: string > , 7 > kColorSpaceToStr

table to convert color space enum to string

Protected Functions

void disable_via_window_close ( )

