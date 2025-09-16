Define HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_CODELET_AS_OPERATOR

Wrap a GXF Codelet as a Holoscan Operator.

This macro is designed to simplify the creation of Holoscan operators that encapsulate GXF Codelets. It defines a class derived from holoscan::ops::GXFCodeletOp and sets up the constructor to forward arguments to the base class while automatically setting the GXF type name.

The resulting class is intended to act as a bridge, allowing GXF Codelets to be used directly within the Holoscan framework as operators, facilitating seamless integration and usage.

Example Usage:

Copy Copied! // Define a Holoscan operator that wraps a GXF Codelet within a Holoscan application class App : public holoscan::Application { ... HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_CODELET_AS_OPERATOR(MyTensorOp, "nvidia::gxf::test::SendTensor") void compose() override { using namespace holoscan; ... auto tx = make_operator<MyTensorOp>( "tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(15), Arg("pool") = make_resource<UnboundedAllocator>("pool")); ... } ... };