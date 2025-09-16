NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0  Function holoscan::viz::ImageHost

Function holoscan::viz::ImageHost

Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::ImageHost(uint32_t width, uint32_t height, ImageFormat fmt, const void *data, size_t row_pitch = 0, const void *data_plane_1 = nullptr, size_t row_pitch_plane_1 = 0, const void *data_plane_2 = nullptr, size_t row_pitch_plane_2 = 0)

Defines the image data for this layer, source is host memory.

If the image has a alpha value it’s multiplied with the layer opacity.

If fmt is a depth format, the image will be interpreted as a depth image, and will be written to the depth buffer when rendering the color image from a separate invocation of Image*() for the same layer. This enables depth-compositing image layers with other Holoviz layers. Supported depth formats are: D16_UNORM, X8_D24_UNORM, D32_SFLOAT.

Supports multi-planar images (e.g. YUV), device_ptr and row_pitch specify the parameters for the first plane (plane 0), device_ptr_n and row_pitch_n for subsequent planes.

Parameters

  • width – width of the image

  • height – height of the image

  • fmt – image format

  • data – host memory pointer

  • row_pitch – the number of bytes between each row, if zero then data is assumed to be contiguous in memory

  • data_plane_1 – host memory pointer for plane 1

  • row_pitch_plane_1 – the number of bytes between each row for plane 1, if zero then data is assumed to be contiguous in memory

  • data_plane_2 – host memory pointer for plane 2

  • row_pitch_plane_2 – the number of bytes between each row for plane 2, if zero then data is assumed to be contiguous in memory

Previous Function holoscan::viz::ImageCudaDevice
Next Function holoscan::viz::ImageYuvModelConversion
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 16, 2025.
content here