Function holoscan::viz::ReadFramebuffer
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
void holoscan::viz::ReadFramebuffer(ImageFormat fmt, uint32_t width, uint32_t height, size_t buffer_size, CUdeviceptr device_ptr, size_t row_pitch = 0)
Read an image from the framebuffer and store it to CUDA device memory.
If fmt is a depth format, the depth image attachment of the framebuffer will be copied to device_ptr.
Can only be called outside of Begin()/End().
- Parameters
fmt – image format, currently only R8G8B8A8_UNORM, R8G8B8A8_SRGB and D32_SFLOAT are supported
width, height – width and height of the region to read back, will be limited to the framebuffer size if the framebuffer is smaller than that
buffer_size – size of the storage buffer in bytes
device_ptr – pointer to CUDA device memory to store the framebuffer into
row_pitch – the number of bytes between each row, if zero then data is assumed to be contiguous in memory
