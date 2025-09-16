Function holoscan::viz::SetFramebufferSizeCallback

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::SetFramebufferSizeCallback(void *user_pointer, FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction callback)

Set the framebuffer size callback. The callback function is called when the framebuffer is resized.

Parameters

  • user_pointer – user pointer value to be passed to the callback

  • callback – the new framebuffer size callback or nullptr to remove the current callback

