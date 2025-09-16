Function holoscan::viz::GetImageFormats

Get the supported image formats.

viz::Init() has to be called before since the image formats depend on the physical device.

If image_formats is nullptr, then the number of image formats supported for the current device is returned in image_format_count . Otherwise, image_format_count must point to a variable set by the application to the number of elements in the image_formats array, and on return the variable is overwritten with the number of values actually written to image_formats . If the value of image_format_count is less than the number of image formats supported, at most image_format_count values will be written,