Function holoscan::viz::DepthMap

Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::DepthMap(DepthMapRenderMode render_mode, uint32_t width, uint32_t height, ImageFormat depth_fmt, CUdeviceptr depth_device_ptr, ImageFormat color_fmt, CUdeviceptr color_device_ptr)

Render a depth map.

Depth maps are rectangular 2D arrays where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3D object using points, lines or triangles. Additionally a 2D array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified. Supported depth formats are: R8_UNORM, D32_SFLOAT.

Parameters

  • render_mode – depth map render mode

  • width – width of the depth map

  • height – height of the depth map

  • depth_fmt – format of the depth map data

  • depth_device_ptr – CUDA device memory pointer holding the depth data

  • color_fmt – format of the color data (has to be ImageFormat::R8G8B8A8_UNORM)

  • color_device_ptr – CUDA device memory pointer holding the color data (optional)

