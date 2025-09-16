Function holoscan::viz::LUT

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
void holoscan::viz::LUT(uint32_t size, ImageFormat fmt, size_t data_size, const void *data, bool normalized = false)

Defines the lookup table for this image layer.

If a lookup table is used the image format has to be a single channel integer or float format (e.g. ImageFormat::R8_UINT, ImageFormat::R16_UINT, ImageFormat::R32_UINT, ImageFormat::R8_UNORM, ImageFormat::R16_UNORM, ImageFormat::R32_SFLOAT).

If normalized is ‘true’ the function processed is as follow

out = lut[clamp(in, 0.0, 1.0)]

Input image values are clamped to the range of the lookup table size: [0.0, 1.0[.

If normalized is ‘false’ the function processed is as follow

out = lut[clamp(in, 0, size)]

Input image values are clamped to the range of the lookup table size: [0.0, size[.

Parameters

  • size – size of the lookup table in elements

  • fmt – lookup table color format

  • data_size – size of the lookup table data in bytes

  • data – host memory pointer to lookup table data

  • normalized – if true then the range of the lookup table is ‘[0.0, 1.0[’, else it is [0.0, size[
