Template Function holoscan::gxf::initialize_holoscan_object
Defined in File parameter_utils.hpp
Initialize a Holoscan object (Operator or Resource) by setting parameters and context.
This method is used by both OperatorWrapper and ResourceWrapper to set YAML arguments.
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
gxf_context – GXF context pointer
eid – entity id
cid – component id
fragment_ – FragmentWrapper
parameters – The list of parameters
input_func – Optional: function for IOSpec (only for Operators)
