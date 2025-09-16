Template Function holoscan::pose2_log
Defined in File pose2.hpp
-
template<typename K>
Vector3<K> holoscan::pose2_log(const Pose2<K> &pose)
Logarithmic map from manifold to tangent space.
This computes the tangent for a pose relative to the identity pose. Log and exp are inverse to each other.
- Template Parameters
K – Scalar type.
- Parameters
pose – Pose on the SE(2) manifold.
- Returns
Tangent space vector (tx, ty, angle).
Previous Template Function holoscan::pose2_exp
Next Template Function holoscan::pose2_magnitude