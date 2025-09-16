Template Function holoscan::pose3_exp
Defined in File pose3.hpp
template<typename K>
Pose3<K> holoscan::pose3_exp(const Vector6<K> &tangent)
Exponential map of SE(3) which maps a tangent space element to the manifold space.
For SE(3) this function encodes the tangent space as a six-dimensional vector (px, py, pz, rx, ry, rz) where (px, py, pz) is the translation component and (rx, ry, rz) is the scaled rotation axis.
- Template Parameters
K – Scalar type.
- Parameters
tangent – Tangent space vector (tx, ty, tz, rx, ry, rz).
- Returns
Pose on the SE(3) manifold.
