NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
Program Listing for File gxf_utils.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_utils.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP

#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>
#include <cstdint>
#include <cstdlib>
#include <iostream>
#include <optional>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <utility>

#include <common/assert.hpp>
#include <common/backtrace.hpp>
#include <common/type_name.hpp>
#include <gxf/multimedia/video.hpp>
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"

// macro like GXF_ASSERT_SUCCESS, but uses HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR and includes line/filename info
// Note: HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL depends on GNU C statement expressions ({ })
// https://gcc.gnu.org/onlinedocs/gcc/Statement-Exprs.html
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(stmt)                                                       \
({                                                                                  \
gxf_result_t code = (stmt);                                                       \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) {                                                        \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("GXF call '{}' in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({})", \
#stmt,                                                       \
__LINE__,                                                    \
__FILE__,                                                    \
GxfResultStr(code),                                          \
static_cast<int>(code));                                     \
if (!std::getenv("HOLOSCAN_DISABLE_BACKTRACE")) {                               \
PrettyPrintBacktrace();                                                       \
}                                                                               \
}                                                                                 \
code;                                                                             \
})

#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(stmt)                      \
{                                                        \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(stmt);           \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) {                             \
throw std::runtime_error("failure during GXF call"); \
}                                                      \
}

#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG(stmt, ...)         \
({                                             \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(stmt); \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) {                   \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(__VA_ARGS__);           \
}                                            \
code;                                        \
})

#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG_FATAL(stmt, ...)                    \
{                                                               \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG(stmt, __VA_ARGS__); \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) {                                    \
throw std::runtime_error("failure during GXF call");        \
}                                                             \
}

// Duplicate of HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL but without a backtrace and logs a warning instead of an error.
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_WARN(stmt)                                               \
({                                                                               \
gxf_result_t code = (stmt);                                                    \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) {                                                     \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("GXF call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({})", \
#stmt,                                                     \
__LINE__,                                                  \
__FILE__,                                                  \
GxfResultStr(code),                                        \
static_cast<int>(code));                                   \
}                                                                              \
code;                                                                          \
})

// Duplicate of HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG but logs a warning instead of an error.
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_WARN_MSG(stmt, ...)         \
({                                                  \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_WARN(stmt); \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) {                        \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(__VA_ARGS__);                 \
}                                                 \
code;                                             \
})

// Formatters for GXF types
namespace fmt {

template <>
struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> : formatter<fmt::string_view> {
  format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::Tensor& t, fmt::format_context& ctx) const;
};

template <>
struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane> : formatter<fmt::string_view> {
  format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane& c, fmt::format_context& ctx) const;
};

template <>
struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::VideoBufferInfo> : formatter<fmt::string_view> {
  format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::VideoBufferInfo& v,
                                  fmt::format_context& ctx) const;
};

template <>
struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer> : formatter<fmt::string_view> {
  format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer& v,
                                  fmt::format_context& ctx) const;
};

}  // namespace fmt

namespace holoscan::gxf {

gxf_uid_t get_component_eid(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid);

std::string get_full_component_name(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid);

std::string create_name(const char* prefix, int index);

std::string create_name(const char* prefix, const std::string& name);

template <typename S>
inline gxf_uid_t find_component_handle(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t component_uid,
                                       const char* key, const std::string& tag,
                                       const std::string& prefix) {
  gxf_uid_t eid;
  std::string component_name;

  const size_t pos = tag.find('/');
  if (pos == std::string::npos) {
    // Get the entity of this component
    const gxf_result_t result_1 = GxfComponentEntity(context, component_uid, &eid);
    if (result_1 != GXF_SUCCESS) {
      return 0;
    }
    component_name = tag;
  } else {
    component_name = tag.substr(pos + 1);

    // Get the entity
    gxf_result_t result_1_with_prefix = GXF_FAILURE;
    // Try using entity name with prefix
    if (!prefix.empty()) {
      const std::string entity_name = prefix + tag.substr(0, pos);
      result_1_with_prefix = GxfEntityFind(context, entity_name.c_str(), &eid);
      if (result_1_with_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
            "Could not find entity (with prefix) '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' "
            "of component {}",
            entity_name.c_str(),
            key,
            component_uid);
      }
    }
    // Try using entity name without prefix, if lookup with prefix failed
    if (result_1_with_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
      const std::string entity_name = tag.substr(0, pos);
      const gxf_result_t result_1_no_prefix = GxfEntityFind(context, entity_name.c_str(), &eid);
      if (result_1_no_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
            "Could not find entity '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' of component {}",
            entity_name.c_str(),
            key,
            component_uid);
        return 0;
      } else if (!prefix.empty()) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
            "Found entity (without prefix) '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' "
            "of component {} in a subgraph, however the approach is deprecated,"
            " please use prerequisites instead",
            entity_name.c_str(),
            key,
            component_uid);
      }
    }
  }

  // Get the type id of the component we are are looking for.
  gxf_tid_t tid;
  const gxf_result_t result_2 = GxfComponentTypeId(context, ::nvidia::TypenameAsString<S>(), &tid);
  if (result_2 != GXF_SUCCESS) {
    return 0;
  }

  // Find the component in the indicated entity
  gxf_uid_t cid;
  const gxf_result_t result_3 =
      GxfComponentFind(context, eid, tid, component_name.c_str(), nullptr, &cid);
  if (result_3 != GXF_SUCCESS) {
    if (component_name == "<Unspecified>") {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
          "Using an <Unspecified> handle in entity {} while parsing parameter '{}'"
          " of component {}. This handle must be set to a valid component before graph activation",
          eid,
          key,
          component_uid);
      return 0;
    } else {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
          "Could not find component '{}' in entity {} while parsing parameter '{}' "
          "of component {}",
          component_name.c_str(),
          eid,
          key,
          component_uid);
    }

    return 0;
  }

  return cid;
}

bool has_component(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_tid_t tid = GxfTidNull(),
                   const char* name = nullptr, int32_t* offset = nullptr, gxf_uid_t* cid = nullptr);

gxf_uid_t add_entity_group(void* context, std::string name);

uint64_t get_default_queue_policy();

std::optional<int32_t> gxf_device_id(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid);

std::string gxf_entity_group_name(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid);

gxf_uid_t gxf_entity_group_id(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid);

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP */

