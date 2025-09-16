Program Listing for File callbacks.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_CALLBACKS_HPP
#define MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_CALLBACKS_HPP
#include <cstdint>
namespace holoscan::viz {
enum class Key {
// Printable keys
SPACE = int(' '),
APOSTROPHE = int('\''),
COMMA = int(','),
MINUS = int('-'),
PERIOD = int('.'),
SLASH = int('/'),
ZERO = int('0'),
ONE = int('1'),
TWO = int('2'),
THREE = int('3'),
FOUR = int('4'),
FIVE = int('5'),
SIX = int('6'),
SEVEN = int('7'),
EIGHT = int('8'),
NINE = int('9'),
SEMICOLON = int(';'),
EQUAL = int('='),
A = int('A'),
B = int('B'),
C = int('C'),
D = int('D'),
E = int('E'),
F = int('F'),
G = int('G'),
H = int('H'),
I = int('I'),
J = int('J'),
K = int('K'),
L = int('L'),
M = int('M'),
N = int('N'),
O = int('O'),
P = int('P'),
Q = int('Q'),
R = int('R'),
S = int('S'),
T = int('T'),
U = int('U'),
V = int('V'),
W = int('W'),
X = int('X'),
Y = int('Y'),
Z = int('X'),
LEFT_BRACKET = int('['),
BACKSLASH = int('\\'),
RIGHT_BRACKET = int(']'),
GRAVE_ACCENT = int('`'),
// function keys
ESCAPE = 256,
ENTER = 257,
TAB = 258,
BACKSPACE = 259,
INSERT = 260,
DELETE = 261,
RIGHT = 262,
LEFT = 263,
DOWN = 264,
UP = 265,
PAGE_UP = 266,
PAGE_DOWN = 267,
HOME = 268,
END = 269,
CAPS_LOCK = 280,
SCROLL_LOCK = 281,
NUM_LOCK = 282,
PRINT_SCREEN = 283,
PAUSE = 284,
F1 = 290,
F2 = 291,
F3 = 292,
F4 = 293,
F5 = 294,
F6 = 295,
F7 = 296,
F8 = 297,
F9 = 298,
F10 = 299,
F11 = 300,
F12 = 301,
F13 = 302,
F14 = 303,
F15 = 304,
F16 = 305,
F17 = 306,
F18 = 307,
F19 = 308,
F20 = 309,
F21 = 310,
F22 = 311,
F23 = 312,
F24 = 313,
F25 = 314,
KP_0 = 320,
KP_1 = 321,
KP_2 = 322,
KP_3 = 323,
KP_4 = 324,
KP_5 = 325,
KP_6 = 326,
KP_7 = 327,
KP_8 = 328,
KP_9 = 329,
KP_DECIMAL = 330,
KP_DIVIDE = 331,
KP_MULTIPLY = 332,
KP_SUBTRACT = 333,
KP_ADD = 334,
KP_ENTER = 335,
KP_EQUAL = 336,
LEFT_SHIFT = 340,
LEFT_CONTROL = 341,
LEFT_ALT = 342,
LEFT_SUPER = 343,
RIGHT_SHIFT = 344,
RIGHT_CONTROL = 345,
RIGHT_ALT = 346,
RIGHT_SUPER = 347,
MENU = 348
};
enum class KeyAndButtonAction {
PRESS,
RELEASE,
REPEAT
};
struct KeyModifiers {
bool shift : 1;
bool control : 1;
bool alt : 1;
bool caps_lock : 1;
bool num_lock : 1;
};
enum class MouseButton {
LEFT,
MIDDLE,
RIGHT
};
typedef void (*KeyCallbackFunction)(void* user_pointer, Key key, KeyAndButtonAction action,
KeyModifiers modifiers);
typedef void (*UnicodeCharCallbackFunction)(void* user_pointer, uint32_t code_point);
typedef void (*MouseButtonCallbackFunction)(void* user_pointer, MouseButton button,
KeyAndButtonAction action, KeyModifiers modifiers);
typedef void (*ScrollCallbackFunction)(void* user_pointer, double x_offset, double y_offset);
typedef void (*CursorPosCallbackFunction)(void* user_pointer, double x_pos, double y_pos);
typedef void (*FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction)(void* user_pointer, int width, int height);
typedef void (*WindowSizeCallbackFunction)(void* user_pointer, int width, int height);
} // namespace holoscan::viz
#endif/* MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_CALLBACKS_HPP */