Variable holoscan::kDefaultUcxSerializationBufferSize

allocator (std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Allocator>, optional): The allocator used to allocate/free the buffer memory. If no allocator is set, an UnboundedAllocator will be used.

buffer_size (size_t, optional): The size of the buffer in bytes (Defaults to holoscan::kDefaultSerializationBufferSize). The max buffer size that can be used depends on the maximum header size that can be sent by the UCX ucx_am_send_nbx call used within the GXF UCX extension. That header size is affected by the segment size set for the transport layer. For TCP/IP the segment size is controlled by UCX_TCP_TX_SEG_SIZE and UCX_TCP_RX_SEG_SIZE.