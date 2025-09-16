NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Function holoscan::viz::SetUnicodeCharCallback

Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::SetUnicodeCharCallback(void *user_pointer, UnicodeCharCallbackFunction callback)

Set the Unicode character callback. The callback function is called when a Unicode character is input.

Parameters

  • user_pointer – user pointer value to be passed to the callback

  • callback – the new Unicode character callback or nullptr to remove the current callback

