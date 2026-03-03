networking/display/cloudai150/_modules/cloudai/workloads/aiconfig/aiconfigurator.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from __future__ import annotations from typing import List , Optional , Union from pydantic import BaseModel , ConfigDict , model_validator from cloudai.core import CmdArgs , Installable , TestDefinition class Agg ( BaseModel ): """Aggregated (IFB) configuration.""" model_config = ConfigDict ( extra = "allow" ) batch_size : Union [ int , List [ int ]] ctx_tokens : Union [ int , List [ int ]] tp : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 1 pp : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 1 dp : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 1 moe_tp : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 1 moe_ep : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 1 class Disagg ( BaseModel ): """Disaggregated configuration.""" model_config = ConfigDict ( extra = "allow" ) p_tp : Union [ int , List [ int ]] p_pp : Union [ int , List [ int ]] p_dp : Union [ int , List [ int ]] p_bs : Union [ int , List [ int ]] p_workers : Union [ int , List [ int ]] d_tp : Union [ int , List [ int ]] d_pp : Union [ int , List [ int ]] d_dp : Union [ int , List [ int ]] d_bs : Union [ int , List [ int ]] d_workers : Union [ int , List [ int ]] prefill_correction_scale : float = 1.0 decode_correction_scale : float = 1.0 [docs] class AiconfiguratorCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """Command arguments for Aiconfigurator workload with nested agg/disagg configs.""" python_executable : str = "python" model_name : str system : str backend : str = "trtllm" version : str = "0.20.0" isl : Union [ int , List [ int ]] osl : Union [ int , List [ int ]] agg : Optional [ Agg ] = None disagg : Optional [ Disagg ] = None @model_validator ( mode = "after" ) def _validate_agg_disagg ( self ) -> "AiconfiguratorCmdArgs" : if self . agg is not None and self . disagg is not None : raise ValueError ( "Only one of 'agg' or 'disagg' may be specified." ) if self . agg is None and self . disagg is None : raise ValueError ( "Either 'agg' or 'disagg' must be specified." ) return self [docs] class AiconfiguratorTestDefinition ( TestDefinition ): """Test object for running Aiconfigurator predictor as a workload.""" cmd_args : AiconfiguratorCmdArgs @property def installables ( self ) -> list [ Installable ]: return []