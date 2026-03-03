networking/display/cloudai150/_modules/cloudai/workloads/aiconfig/aiconfigurator.html

Source code for cloudai.workloads.aiconfig.aiconfigurator
# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from __future__ import annotations
from typing import List, Optional, Union
from pydantic import BaseModel, ConfigDict, model_validator
from cloudai.core import CmdArgs, Installable, TestDefinition
class Agg(BaseModel):
"""Aggregated (IFB) configuration."""
model_config = ConfigDict(extra="allow")
batch_size: Union[int, List[int]]
ctx_tokens: Union[int, List[int]]
tp: Union[int, List[int]] = 1
pp: Union[int, List[int]] = 1
dp: Union[int, List[int]] = 1
moe_tp: Union[int, List[int]] = 1
moe_ep: Union[int, List[int]] = 1
class Disagg(BaseModel):
"""Disaggregated configuration."""
model_config = ConfigDict(extra="allow")
p_tp: Union[int, List[int]]
p_pp: Union[int, List[int]]
p_dp: Union[int, List[int]]
p_bs: Union[int, List[int]]
p_workers: Union[int, List[int]]
d_tp: Union[int, List[int]]
d_pp: Union[int, List[int]]
d_dp: Union[int, List[int]]
d_bs: Union[int, List[int]]
d_workers: Union[int, List[int]]
prefill_correction_scale: float = 1.0
decode_correction_scale: float = 1.0
[docs]
class AiconfiguratorCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
"""Command arguments for Aiconfigurator workload with nested agg/disagg configs."""
python_executable: str = "python"
model_name: str
system: str
backend: str = "trtllm"
version: str = "0.20.0"
isl: Union[int, List[int]]
osl: Union[int, List[int]]
agg: Optional[Agg] = None
disagg: Optional[Disagg] = None
@model_validator(mode="after")
def _validate_agg_disagg(self) -> "AiconfiguratorCmdArgs":
if self.agg is not None and self.disagg is not None:
raise ValueError("Only one of 'agg' or 'disagg' may be specified.")
if self.agg is None and self.disagg is None:
raise ValueError("Either 'agg' or 'disagg' must be specified.")
return self
[docs]
class AiconfiguratorTestDefinition(TestDefinition):
"""Test object for running Aiconfigurator predictor as a workload."""
cmd_args: AiconfiguratorCmdArgs
@property
def installables(self) -> list[Installable]:
return []