# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from __future__ import annotations import json import logging from typing import ClassVar , Optional from cloudai.core import METRIC_ERROR , ReportGenerationStrategy from .aiconfigurator import AiconfiguratorTestDefinition [docs] class AiconfiguratorReportGenerationStrategy ( ReportGenerationStrategy ): """Generate metrics from Aiconfigurator predictor outputs.""" metrics : ClassVar [ list [ str ]] = [ "default" , "ttft_ms" , "tpot_ms" , "tokens_per_s_per_gpu" , "tokens_per_s_per_user" , ] [docs] def can_handle_directory ( self ) -> bool : return isinstance ( self . test_run . test , AiconfiguratorTestDefinition ) and ( ( self . test_run . output_path / "report.json" ) . is_file () or ( self . test_run . output_path / "stdout.txt" ) . is_file () ) def _load_results(self) -> Optional[dict]: result_path = self.test_run.output_path / "report.json" if result_path.is_file(): try: with result_path.open("r", encoding="utf-8") as f: return json.load(f) except Exception as e: logging.debug(f"Failed to parse JSON from {result_path}: {e}") stdout_path = self.test_run.output_path / "stdout.txt" if stdout_path.is_file(): try: with stdout_path.open("r", encoding="utf-8", errors="ignore") as f: lines = [ln.strip() for ln in f if ln.strip()] for line in reversed(lines): if line.startswith("{") and line.endswith("}"): return json.loads(line) except Exception: pass return None [docs] def generate_report ( self ) -> None : data = self . _load_results () if not data : logging . error ( f "No Aiconfigurator results found under { self . test_run . output_path } . Skipping report." ) return summary_path = self . test_run . output_path / "summary.txt" try : with summary_path . open ( "w" , encoding = "utf-8" ) as f : for key in [ "ttft_ms" , "tpot_ms" , "tokens_per_s_per_gpu" , "tokens_per_s_per_user" , "oom" , ]: if key in data : f . write ( f " { key } : { data [ key ] }

" ) logging . info ( f "Aiconfigurator summary written to { summary_path } " ) except Exception as e : logging . error ( f "Failed to write summary: { e } " ) [docs] def get_metric ( self , metric : str ) -> float : data = self . _load_results () if not data : return METRIC_ERROR if metric == "default" : for k in ( "tokens_per_s_per_gpu" , "tokens_per_s_per_user" ): v = data . get ( k ) if isinstance ( v , ( int , float )): return float ( v ) for k in ( "tpot_ms" , "ttft_ms" ): v = data . get ( k ) if isinstance ( v , ( int , float )): return float ( 1.0 / max ( float ( v ), 1e-9 )) return METRIC_ERROR if metric in { "ttft_ms" , "tpot_ms" , "tokens_per_s_per_gpu" , "tokens_per_s_per_user" }: v = data . get ( metric ) return float ( v ) if isinstance ( v , ( int , float )) else METRIC_ERROR return METRIC_ERROR