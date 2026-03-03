networking/display/cloudai150/_modules/cloudai/workloads/chakra_replay/chakra_replay.html

Source code for cloudai.workloads.chakra_replay.chakra_replay
# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from typing import Optional
from cloudai.core import CmdArgs, DockerImage, Installable, TestDefinition
[docs]
class ChakraReplayCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
"""ChakraReplay test command arguments."""
docker_image_url: str
mpi: str = "pmix"
trace_type: str = "et"
trace_path: Optional[str] = None
num_replays: int = 1
[docs]
class ChakraReplayTestDefinition(TestDefinition):
"""Test object for ChakraReplay."""
cmd_args: ChakraReplayCmdArgs
_docker_image: Optional[DockerImage] = None
@property
def docker_image(self) -> DockerImage:
if not self._docker_image:
self._docker_image = DockerImage(url=self.cmd_args.docker_image_url)
return self._docker_image
@property
def installables(self) -> list[Installable]:
return [self.docker_image]
@property
def extra_args_str(self) -> str:
parts = []
for k, v in self.extra_cmd_args.items():
parts.append(f"{k} {v}" if v else k)
return " ".join(parts)