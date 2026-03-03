networking/display/cloudai150/_modules/cloudai/workloads/nccl_test/nccl.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from typing import Literal, Optional, Union
from cloudai.core import DockerImage, Installable, JobStatusResult, TestRun
from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs, TestDefinition
[docs]
class NCCLCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
"""NCCL test command arguments."""
docker_image_url: str
subtest_name: Union[
Literal[
"all_reduce_perf_mpi",
"all_gather_perf_mpi",
"alltoall_perf_mpi",
"broadcast_perf_mpi",
"gather_perf_mpi",
"hypercube_perf_mpi",
"reduce_perf_mpi",
"reduce_scatter_perf_mpi",
"scatter_perf_mpi",
"sendrecv_perf_mpi",
"bisection_perf_mpi",
# K8s tests
"all_reduce_perf",
"all_gather_perf",
"alltoall_perf",
"broadcast_perf",
"gather_perf",
"hypercube_perf",
"reduce_perf",
"reduce_scatter_perf",
"scatter_perf",
"sendrecv_perf",
"bisection_perf",
],
list[
Literal[
"all_reduce_perf_mpi",
"all_gather_perf_mpi",
"alltoall_perf_mpi",
"broadcast_perf_mpi",
"gather_perf_mpi",
"hypercube_perf_mpi",
"reduce_perf_mpi",
"reduce_scatter_perf_mpi",
"scatter_perf_mpi",
"sendrecv_perf_mpi",
"bisection_perf_mpi",
# K8s tests
"all_reduce_perf",
"all_gather_perf",
"alltoall_perf",
"broadcast_perf",
"gather_perf",
"hypercube_perf",
"reduce_perf",
"reduce_scatter_perf",
"scatter_perf",
"sendrecv_perf",
"bisection_perf",
]
],
] = "all_reduce_perf_mpi"
nthreads: Union[int, list[int]] = 1
ngpus: Union[int, list[int]] = 1
minbytes: Union[str, list[str]] = "32M"
maxbytes: Union[str, list[str]] = "32M"
stepbytes: Union[str, list[str]] = "1M"
op: Union[
Literal["sum", "prod", "min", "max", "avg", "all"], list[Literal["sum", "prod", "min", "max", "avg", "all"]]
] = "sum"
datatype: Union[Literal["uint8", "float"], list[Literal["uint8", "float"]]] = "float"
root: Union[int, list[int]] = 0
iters: Union[int, list[int]] = 20
warmup_iters: Union[int, list[int]] = 5
agg_iters: Union[int, list[int]] = 1
average: Union[int, list[int]] = 1
parallel_init: Union[int, list[int]] = 0
check: Union[int, list[int]] = 1
blocking: Union[int, list[int]] = 0
cudagraph: Union[int, list[int]] = 0
stepfactor: Optional[Union[int, list[int]]] = None
[docs]
class NCCLTestDefinition(TestDefinition):
"""Test object for NCCL."""
cmd_args: NCCLCmdArgs
_docker_image: Optional[DockerImage] = None
@property
def extra_args_str(self) -> str:
parts = []
for k, v in self.extra_cmd_args.items():
parts.append(f"{k} {v}" if v else k)
return " ".join(parts)
@property
def docker_image(self) -> DockerImage:
if not self._docker_image:
self._docker_image = DockerImage(url=self.cmd_args.docker_image_url)
return self._docker_image
@property
def installables(self) -> list[Installable]:
return [self.docker_image, self.predictor] if self.predictor else [self.docker_image]
[docs]
def was_run_successful(self, tr: TestRun) -> JobStatusResult:
stdout_path = tr.output_path / "stdout.txt"
if stdout_path.is_file():
with stdout_path.open("r") as file:
content = file.read()
# Check for specific error patterns
if "Test NCCL failure" in content:
return JobStatusResult(
is_successful=False,
error_message=(
f"NCCL test failure detected in {stdout_path}. "
"Possible reasons include network errors or remote process exits. "
"Please review the NCCL test output and errors in the file first. "
"If the issue persists, contact the system administrator."
),
)
if "Test failure" in content:
return JobStatusResult(
is_successful=False,
error_message=(
f"Test failure detected in {stdout_path}. "
"Please review the specific test failure messages in the file. "
"Ensure that the NCCL test environment is correctly set up and configured. "
"If the issue persists, contact the system administrator."
),
)
# Check for success indicators
if "# Out of bounds values" in content and "# Avg bus bandwidth" in content:
return JobStatusResult(is_successful=True)
# Identify missing success indicators
missing_indicators = []
if "# Out of bounds values" not in content:
missing_indicators.append("'# Out of bounds values'")
if "# Avg bus bandwidth" not in content:
missing_indicators.append("'# Avg bus bandwidth'")
error_message = (
f"Missing success indicators in {stdout_path}: {', '.join(missing_indicators)}. "
"These keywords are expected to be present in stdout.txt, usually towards the end of the file. "
"Please review the NCCL test output and errors in the file. "
"Ensure the NCCL test ran to completion. You can run the generated sbatch script manually "
f"and check if {stdout_path} is created and contains the expected keywords. "
"If the issue persists, contact the system administrator."
)
return JobStatusResult(is_successful=False, error_message=error_message)
return JobStatusResult(
is_successful=False,
error_message=(
f"stdout.txt file not found in the specified output directory {tr.output_path}. "
"This file is expected to be created as a result of the NCCL test run. "
"Please ensure the NCCL test was executed properly and that stdout.txt is generated. "
f"You can run the generated NCCL test command manually and verify the creation of {stdout_path}. "
"If the issue persists, contact the system administrator."
),
)