networking/display/cloudai150/_modules/cloudai/workloads/nixl_bench/nixl_bench.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from __future__ import annotations from cloudai.core import DockerImage , Installable , JobStatusResult , TestRun from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs , TestDefinition from cloudai.workloads.common.nixl import extract_nixlbench_data [docs] class NIXLBenchCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """Command line arguments for a NIXL Bench test.""" docker_image_url : str path_to_benchmark : str etcd_path : str = "etcd" etcd_endpoints : str = "http://$NIXL_ETCD_ENDPOINTS" [docs] class NIXLBenchTestDefinition ( TestDefinition ): """Test definition for a NIXL Bench test.""" cmd_args : NIXLBenchCmdArgs _nixl_image : DockerImage | None = None @property def docker_image ( self ) -> DockerImage : if not self . _nixl_image : self . _nixl_image = DockerImage ( url = self . cmd_args . docker_image_url ) return self . _nixl_image @property def installables ( self ) -> list [ Installable ]: return [ self . docker_image , * self . git_repos ] @property def cmd_args_dict ( self ) -> dict [ str , str | list [ str ]]: return self . cmd_args . model_dump ( exclude = { "docker_image_url" , "path_to_benchmark" , "cmd_args" , "etcd_path" }) [docs] def was_run_successful ( self , tr : TestRun ) -> JobStatusResult : df = extract_nixlbench_data ( tr . output_path / "stdout.txt" ) if df . empty : return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = f "NIXLBench data not found in { tr . output_path } ." ) return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = True )